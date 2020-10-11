Guilty Gear Strive Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Developer Arc System Works this weekend announced that Guilty Gear Strive -- stylized as Guilty Gear -Strive- -- will officially release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam next year on April 6, 2021. The fancy editions of the upcoming fighting video game will launch on that date while the standard edition will instead release on April 9, 2021. You can check out the new release date announcement trailer above!

In addition to the release date, Arc System Works also revealed a new fighter, Giovanna, will make her franchise debut in Guilty Gear Strive. As you can see in the brief bit of gameplay below, Giovanna makes use of some kind of spirit-like wolf to take on her opponents. As with all new Guilty Gear characters, Giovanna has an extremely cool design, but it remains to be seen just how she will fit into the competitive video game.

Giovanna is your new daredevil!#GuiltyGearStrive P.S. Anji pic.twitter.com/WA1MUEZ3bV — ArcSystemWorks ➡️ Staying Inside (@ArcSystemWorksU) October 11, 2020

"Guilty Gear -Strive- is the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise," the upcoming fighting video game's official description reads. "Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear -Strive- upholds the series’ reputation for groundbreaking hybrid 2D/3D cell-shaded graphics and intense, rewarding gameplay."

As noted above, Guilty Gear Strive is set to release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on April 6, 2021. That's the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the new fighting video game. The standard version is set to release on April 9, 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Guilty Gear franchise right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Guilty Gear Strive so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases next year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!