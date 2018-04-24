Guilty Gear XX: Accent Core Plus R Coming To Nintendo Switch

It’s true. The Nintendo Switch hasn’t seen too many hardcore fighting games, save for Ultra Street Fighter II, various Neo-Geo releases (Samurai Shodown is a must) and next month’s Street Fighter Collection. But that could change soon enough, as a hardcore fighting series will soon make its debut on the platform.

Arc System Works has confirmed today that Guilty Gear XX: Accent Core Plus R will be making its debut on the platform this year, though a specific release date hasn’t been given.

The company revealed the game during this morning’s Nexon Developers Conference 2018, and then sent out a press release with the following details, giving beat-em-up fans something to look forward to.

Arc System Works Co., Ltd. is proud to announce that one of their premiere fighting franchise, Guilty Gear, is coming to the Nintendo Switch with Guilty Gear XX: Accent Core Plus R! It will be releasing in 2018 on the Nintendo Switch eShop. This will mark the first time the fan favorite fighting game series will appear on the Switch.

First released in 2006 in arcades as Guilty Gear XX: Accent Core, the game became a fan favorite after undergoing a tuneup to optimize each characters’ individual concept, making the “enjoyment of offense” a level deeper.

“Features

Accent Core Plus marked the return of fan favorites Kliff Undersn and Justice, rounding out the cast of 25 playable characters. And in the Plus R version (this one!), they, alongside everyone else, have been fine-tuned for more competitive play! Modes by the Bucketload! All-time series favorite modes are back: Survival, M.O.M., Mission, and Training Modes.

The game features the Korean soundtrack, composed and contributed to the 2003 title Guilty Gear XX #Reload by renowned Korean rock artist Shin Hae Chul. Online Multiplayer! Go up against your friends (or enemies, or strangers) in Ranked or Player matches, using the magic of the internet. Ranked matches track your wins, while Player matches don’t — so just have fun!”

Hopefully this is just the beginning to Arc System Works‘ support for the Nintendo Switch, with other fighting games to come down the line. Looking at you, Dragon Ball FighterZ port.

Guilty Gear XX: Accent Core Plus VR is currently available for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC and PS Vita.