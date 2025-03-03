New Guitar Hero Announcement Leaves Fans Furious

A new announcement tied to Guitar Hero has resulted in longtime fans being incredibly angry. For the better part of the past decade, Guitar Hero has been dead. While games like Guitar Hero, Guitar Hero 2, Guitar Hero 3: Legends of Rock, Guitar Hero: World Tour, and many others were released in quick succession when the franchise first began, publisher Activision hasn’t returned to the series since the critical and commercial failure of 2015’s Guitar Hero Live. Now, after a decade of remaining dormant, Guitar Hero seemed poise to make a comeback, but it turns out that Activision is simply baiting its fanbase.

In a recent post on Instagram, Activision showed off a new entry in the Guitar Hero series dubbed Guitar Hero Mobile. As its name suggests, Guitar Hero Mobile is meant to be a new installment designed for tablets and phones that still features the franchise’s iconic rhythm-based gameplay. The only problem is that, as it turns out, Guitar Hero Mobile doesn’t seem to be real at all.

Despite making this “announcement”, Guitar Hero Mobile is nothing more than a mockup to gauge whether or not this is a game that fans would even want. Upon advancing to the Apple Store to try to download Guitar Hero Mobile outright, users were met with a message informing them that this game doesn’t exist and is instead simply a concept of a future product that could become real. Blowback to this has been so heated that Activision has since hidden the “reveal” post on its Instagram page.

And to make this even worse, the mockup for Guitar Hero Mobile seems to have been made with nothing but AI. The artwork for the game features some odd inconsistencies that are in line with AI art. Activision also did this same thing with its Call of Duty and Crash Bandicoot franchises to see if fans would want mobile entries in these series as well.

All in all, this is a truly bizarre move from Activision that looks to have done more harm than good with the remaining Guitar Hero fanbase. Whether or not Guitar Hero Mobile becomes a reality one day is yet unknown, but this certainly doesn’t seem to be the right way to usher in such a game if it does one day arrive.