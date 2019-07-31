Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare Producer Says Its Customization Is “Head and Shoulders” Above Other Games

With Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare now available ahead of schedule, Gundam fans can start customizing their constructs earlier than anticipated as they piece together designs from various mechs. Some players have already no doubt experience that themselves by now and are well on their way to designing the perfect suit while others are just starting out with their free pulls as they begin their builds. It’s this level of customization in the mobile game that elevates it “head and shoulders” above other mobile games, according to Gunpla Warfare’s producer.

ComicBook.com spoke to Bandai Namco producer Shinsuke Ninomiya ahead of the game’s release to learn more about the potential for customizations and what players can expect to find when building their mechs. When asked if players would be able to mix and match their mech parts to create unique builds, Ninomiya confirmed that would be the case.

“Of course. I believe that the high level of customizability is one of Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare’s great strengths, and it stands head and shoulders above any other mobile game in this regard,” Ninomiya said.

Elaborating on this answer, Ninomiya added that Capcom worked on this part of the game. Though the gaming company isn’t mentioned as prominently within the game’s listings from the mobile markets, Capcom and Bandai Namco worked on Gunpla Warfare together. Capcom’s handling of the customization aspect of Gunpla Warfare was the result of the team being just as interested in the project as the developers from Bandai Namco.

“We were lucky enough to have Capcom handle the development side of this project,” Ninomiya continued. “This came about when some of our staff members had the opportunity to meet them in-person, and to our delight, they they really nerded out about Gundam/Gunpla. As IP knowledge is critically important when developing Gundam games, we figured Capcom would be a great choice for us. After we asked them to work with us, they formed a team for the game centered around staff who were especially well-versed in the inner workings of Gundam and Gunpla. The increasing depth of recent mobile game releases also helped convince us that working with Capcom would allow us to deliver a great quality game to the fans, which of course means great customization.”

Gunpla Warfare boasts an original story in the Gundam universe, but it also incorporates components from the anime that fans will be familiar with.

Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare is now available on iOS and Android devices.