Gundam Versus’ Beta Is Now Available To Pre-Load On PlayStation 4

It’s not quite happening just yet, but the Gundam Versus beta for PlayStation 4 isn’t too far off – and now you can prep for it accordingly.

Bandai Namco has confirmed that the beta is available for pre-load on the system now, and will be available for play starting on September 2nd, running through September 4th.

The beta, which features a whole lot of Gundam characters and some great versus-based action, will give you access to the following in the beta:

Player Match

Casual Match 1 vs 1, 2 vs 2, 3 vs 3

Ultimate Battle 15 missions, 30 missions

Trial Battle 1 Route

Free Battle

In addition, you’ll have access to dozens of characters, so you can see the variety that the beta will have to offer.

The official game page for Gundam Versus can be found here, and it shouldn’t take up too much space on your hard drive, with just 13.8GB. Here’s the official game description from the official page!

Arcade smash hit, Gundam Versus, is coming to Americas for the first time, this time built from the ground up exclusively for PlayStation®4! Featuring Mobile Suits from all across the series history and brand new features exclusive to the home console release, fans finally have a chance to take 2 vs 2 combat to the next level!

The full game will release on PlayStation 4 starting September 29th!