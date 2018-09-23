‘H1Z1’ Gets a New Name and a “Re-Formed Dev Team”

H1Z1’s PC version is changing its name Z1 Battle Royale with a “newly re-formed dev team” heading the game’s development.

An announcement on the game’s Steam page (via PCGamesN) discussed the new name and the developer’s initiative to work closely with the community and return the game to its roots. Followed by patch notes for the 1.0 version of Z1 Battle Royale, the announcement revealed the new name and some of the goals for the project.

“H1Z1 on PC will soon be known as ‘Z1 Battle Royale’!” the announcement said. “This release is the first major step in that transition. The newly re-formed dev team worked closely with the community to prioritize features and changes that return the game to its roots as the world’s most competitive BR Game.”

Among the first games to make a name for itself in the battle royale genre, H1Z1 preceded Fortnite and others with a PC version released in early access format. It eventually made its way to console, but with the release of other battle royale games, its popularity has dipped despite being able to maintain a playerbase amid its competitors.

Z1 Battle Royale’s 1.0 release contained changes to gameplay, match systems, and other improvements which can all be seen here, the weapon-specific changes found below.

Gameplay