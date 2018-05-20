H1Z1’s PS4 Servers Lock Today, Open Beta Launch Coming Soon

The battle royale game H1Z1 is locking its PlayStation 4 servers later today in preparation for the game’s open beta launch on Tuesday.

One of the first few games to help spur the battle royale genre along and into the spot that it is now, H1Z1 is finally coming to consoles with an upcoming release on the PS4. Deverloper Daybreak Game Company is launching H1Z1 as a free-to-play title on the PS4 in the form of an open beta that’ll make the game fully available to everyone with no additional purchases made, though you will have the option to buy content in-game. This means that PS4 players can soon add H1Z1 to their free-to-play battle royale rotation right alongside Fortnite.

If you’ve been playing in the game’s closed beta that tested different facets of H1Z1 throughout the week, today will be your final chance to do more of that. By the end of Sunday, the closed beta servers will lock in preparation for the open beta launch.

“In preparation for Tuesday’s Open Beta launch on PS4, all H1Z1 PS4 servers will lock at the conclusion of the 6-8PM PDT playtest on Sunday, May 20. Starting at midnight (12AM) on May 22 in your region’s local time, you will be able to pre-download H1Z1 from the PlayStation Store. All H1Z1 PS4 servers will unlock for play around the world at 9AM PDT on Tuesday, May 22 (convert this to your local time).

[PS4 Open Beta] H1Z1 PS4 servers will be unlocking for play at 9AM PT on Tuesday, May 22 – get all the details and the answers to your frequently asked questions here: https://t.co/KwJbZikADm pic.twitter.com/z9c4Ovq1wP — H1Z1 (@H1Z1) May 19, 2018

The PS4 version also differs a bit from the original PC version. The H1Z1 FAQ explains that because of these differences, no cross-play support between the PC and console is enabled. This means that you also can’t play with a mouse and keyboard on the game to gain an advantage over controller users

“H1Z1 on PS4 was built specifically with console in mind and has some unique differences from the PC version, so cross-play and item transfers are not supported.”

Modes that are shipping with the PS4 include Combat Training, Solos, Duos, and Fives. Unlike the closed beta, all of these modes will be enabled at the same time since this open beta is essentially the full launch of the game. You also don’t need PlayStation Plus to play online in H1Z1 when the game launches in open beta on May 22.