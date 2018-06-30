H1Z1 PS4 Patch Adds Revive Mechanic and Airstrike Signal

An update for the PlayStation 4 version of H1Z1 is now live that adds the Revive mechanic that Duos and Fives players have been waiting on among other changes.

Released just yesterday, Daybreak Game Company shared news of the update through the game’s Twitter account with the full patch notes detailing everything that’s included in the latest patch. The Revive mechanic was one of the highlights of the update, a mechanic that’s in the PC version but wasn’t ready for the PS4 when the open beta first went live, but it’s now ready for the console version to allow players to revive their downed teammates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The patch notes went into more detail to explain how the mechanic works.

[PS4 Update] All PS4 servers are now unlocked with the latest update, featuring Revive, the Airstrike Signal, aim acceleration options, and more! The “thank you” grant will continue to roll out throughout the day today. Full patch notes: https://t.co/IzSGSAtEuu pic.twitter.com/Q8QTRV7sYa — H1Z1 (@H1Z1) June 29, 2018

Revive

We have added a Revive mechanic to Duos and Fives. Instead of dying, players will go into a “knocked down” state where they will have 60 seconds before they bleed out. Enemies can continue to damage you during this period, decreasing this time.

Downed players will have an icon on the minimap, over their head, and flash in the group window.

Teammates can rescue you by holding down Triangle, returning you with a small portion of health.

A team will be eliminated if all remaining members have been killed or are in the knocked down state.

An Airstrike Signal was also added in the patch as well, a throwable item that calls in some heavy reinforcements. Found in both Tier 2 and Tier 3 airdrops, the Airstrike Signal marks a specific area which is then carpet bombed, though the explosions can affect you just as much as they will your opponents.

Adding another feature to the game, players now have several different aim acceleration options to pick from while also increasing the maximum aim movement speed to let players go even higher with their settings. Allowing players to adjust how the game responds to analog stick input, the patch notes explained the differences between each aim acceleration option.

Aim Acceleration

Linear – This is the original acceleration model. It linearly ramps your aim based on how far you push the right analog stick.

Exponential – This acceleration model ramps your aim a little faster than the linear model. It allows you to micro-adjust the analog stick, but will respond faster when you’re doing bigger movements.

High Response – This acceleration model is very responsive and designed for high-sensitivity players that want quick camera movements.

The patch is now live for the PS4 version of H1Z1 with the patch notes seen in full here.