New Hades 2 Update Released With Patch Notes

Supergiant’s has unleashed its latest Hades 2 update today. The game, which is still in early access, has been a massive success on PC, garnering a cult following with its first installment Hades being a critically acclaimed indie game. Hades 2 keeps that torch alive and has proven to continue the tradition of its dungeon-crawler roguelike RPG gameplay. A Hades 2 Warsong update was released last week and these specific changes, which would be the third major update for the sequel, deal with targeted adjustments for a smoother play experience.
This Hades 2 update isn’t too big, given that we saw the larger one released last week, but there are some key adjustments within. For example, there are increases in Nocturnal Arms and Abilities, which tackle fixes on the Sister Blades and Argent Skull. Several items have also been fixed including the Black Coat, Fig Leaf, and Nova Flourish.
For those who want to see the new Hades 2 Warsong Patch 8 Update, the details are below.
Hades 2 The Warsong Update 8 Patch Notes
Nocturnal Arms & Abilities
- Sister Blades: slightly increased speed of the first two strikes in the Attack Sequence
- Argent Skull: increased starting number of Shells; reduced Attack recovery time
Boons & Blessings
- Heinous Affront (Zeus x Ares): significantly increased how frequently this can affect foes
- Premium Service (Hephaestus): increased power level while using Black Coat (Melinoë)
- Success Rate (Hermes): removed Fig Leaf (Dionysus) as an offering requirement for this
Foes & Dangers
- Typhon: reduced damage and frequency of some attacks; adjusted Life and Armor of some minions; improved camera motion between phases
- Spawn of Typhon: reduced damage of some attacks; reduced range and speed of headbutt attack
- Prometheus: reduced damage of some attacks; other minor changes
- Aetos: slightly increased damage of fly-up attack
- Satyr Sapper: reduced damage of ranged attack
- Auto-Watcher: slightly reduced damage
- Auto-Seeker: reduced damage of ranged attack
- Blasket: reduced damage
Miscellaneous
- Improved feedback when gathering Blood Drops from Ares
- Increased appearance rate of Poppy Seeds in Tartarus
- Updates and fixes to translations in some languages
Bug Fixes
- Fixed certain effects not increasing Moonstone Axe Omega Special channeling speed as expected
- Fixed Black Coat Omega Attack having unintentionally reduced range in the previous patch
- Fixed Extended Family (Hera) not being affected by Boons from Artemis, Athena, or Dionysus
- Fixed Nova Flourish (Apollo) not increasing the area of the Moonstone Axe Omega Special
- Fixed Steady Growth (Demeter) sometimes not working correctly
- Fixed Mint Condition (Hephaestus) not functioning in the newest Warden encounter in Thessaly
- Fixed Gorgon Amulet (Athena) sometimes summoning multiple Athenas in the Mourning Fields
- Fixed Fig Leaf (Dionysus) not functioning in the newest Warden encounter in Thessaly
- Fixed Hermes sometimes unexpectedly showing up as the first Olympian on the surface over and over after reaching the final confrontation
- Fixed several narrative events related to the final confrontation playing or not playing when expected
- Fixed visual issues with the Altar of Ashes in ultrawide resolutions
- Fixed a visual issue with the numbering on the Death Arcana in the Altar of Ashes
- Other minor fixes