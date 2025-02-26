New Hades 2 Update Released With Patch Notes

Supergiant’s has unleashed its latest Hades 2 update today. The game, which is still in early access, has been a massive success on PC, garnering a cult following with its first installment Hades being a critically acclaimed indie game. Hades 2 keeps that torch alive and has proven to continue the tradition of its dungeon-crawler roguelike RPG gameplay. A Hades 2 Warsong update was released last week and these specific changes, which would be the third major update for the sequel, deal with targeted adjustments for a smoother play experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Hades 2 update isn’t too big, given that we saw the larger one released last week, but there are some key adjustments within. For example, there are increases in Nocturnal Arms and Abilities, which tackle fixes on the Sister Blades and Argent Skull. Several items have also been fixed including the Black Coat, Fig Leaf, and Nova Flourish.

For those who want to see the new Hades 2 Warsong Patch 8 Update, the details are below.

Nocturnal Arms & Abilities

Sister Blades : slightly increased speed of the first two strikes in the Attack Sequence

: slightly increased speed of the first two strikes in the Attack Sequence Argent Skull: increased starting number of Shells; reduced Attack recovery time

Boons & Blessings

Heinous Affront (Zeus x Ares) : significantly increased how frequently this can affect foes

: significantly increased how frequently this can affect foes Premium Service (Hephaestus) : increased power level while using Black Coat (Melinoë)

: increased power level while using Success Rate (Hermes): removed Fig Leaf (Dionysus) as an offering requirement for this

Foes & Dangers

Typhon : reduced damage and frequency of some attacks; adjusted Life and Armor of some minions; improved camera motion between phases

: reduced damage and frequency of some attacks; adjusted Life and Armor of some minions; improved camera motion between phases Spawn of Typhon : reduced damage of some attacks; reduced range and speed of headbutt attack

: reduced damage of some attacks; reduced range and speed of headbutt attack Prometheus : reduced damage of some attacks; other minor changes

: reduced damage of some attacks; other minor changes Aetos : slightly increased damage of fly-up attack

: slightly increased damage of fly-up attack Satyr Sapper : reduced damage of ranged attack

: reduced damage of ranged attack Auto-Watcher : slightly reduced damage

: slightly reduced damage Auto-Seeker : reduced damage of ranged attack

: reduced damage of ranged attack Blasket: reduced damage

Miscellaneous

Improved feedback when gathering Blood Drops from Ares

from Increased appearance rate of Poppy Seeds in Tartarus

Updates and fixes to translations in some languages

Bug Fixes