Hades 2 Players Learn What’s Planned for the Next Major Update

The highly anticipated sequel to Supergiant Games’ Hades launched into Early Access this year and quickly captured the attention of new and returning fans of the franchise. Hades has long been a staple of the roguelike genre, beloved by gamers and leading Supergiant to lean into a follow-up title. The developer’s first-ever sequel was so popular, it fully eclipsed the 1.0 launch of the original Hades, and the team is excited to share what’s next for Hades 2.

Fans of the original Hades were thrilled to see a sequel, even if the game’s original protagonist is nowhere to be found. In Hades 2, gamers play as Zagreus’ sister Melinoe, a witch on a mission to get revenge on Kronos after he imprisoned her family. The game brings back the roguelike gameplay that made its predecessor a success, while introducing a new playstyle in Melinoe that adds a fresh flair to the game. Also, gamers can pet Melinoe’s pet frog Frinos, an essential element to any story featuring cute critters.

Melinoe’s Familiars Star in Hades II Holiday Card

The witchy roguelike launched in May 2024 and is still in Early Access, which means some elements aren’t quite finished. Even so, Hades 2 boasts an Overwhelming Positive feedback rating and has enjoyed Steam Awards nominations for Best Game on Steam Deck and Outstanding Visual Style. The game’s existing elements have a certain polish that makes many gamers forget they’re playing an Early Access title at all, not an easy task in 2024.

While some players do recommend waiting for the game’s full launch due to an unfinished storyline, others remain impressed with just how much content Hades II packed into Early Access. The game has significantly more content than the original, and fans are impressed with the character designs and personality the game has already developed even without being fully finished. Despite how impressed players may be with Early Access, there is indeed more to come for Hades 2, and Supergiant’s celebratory holiday post gives players some insight.

Thus far, the game has had just one major update, the Olympic Update, which released in October of this year. It added a new region, new weapon, and more characters for players to meet – including two new animal familiars for Melinoe to befriend. Now, Supergiant shared that they’re gearing up for the launch of the second major Hades 2 update, which they plan to release some time in early 2025. This update will include new story content, most notably the final confrontation of the game’s alternate route. For those who’ve played their way through the existing story content and need to know more of what’s next for Melinoe, this is no doubt welcome news.

Melinoe all geared up in hades 2

But the early 2025 update isn’t all that’s on the horizon for Hades 2. Supergiant plans to release at least one more major Early Access update during the year, which will expand even further on the game’s story. Alas, that doesn’t mean players will be able to put a true close on Melinoe’s quest to kill Time. The developers made it very clear that the true ending will still be reserved for the full v1.0 launch of Hades 2. Just when that will happen, we don’t yet know. According to Supergiant, it all depends on how the upcoming major updates go, and with two updates for 2025 it’s likely v1.0 may be looking at a 2026 release at the earliest.

Many players are already saying Hades 2 was their 2024 game of the year even in Early Access, so it’s likely the game will continue to accumulate accolades with these exciting major updates in 2025.