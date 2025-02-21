Supergiant Games Responds to Hades 2 Voice Actor Recasting Rumors

What should be an exciting week for Hades 2 fans hit a big of snag as concerning rumors began circulating right around the release of the big Warsong Update. The voice acting in Hades 2 brings each character to life and the addition of over 2,000 new voice lines is one of the highlights of this latest major update. However, one of the game’s voice actors shared they feared being replaced in their Hades 2 roles due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA voice actor strike. As the post began circulating, some fans expressed concerns about what the statements could say about the developer’s stance on issues like AI. Now, Supergiant Games has issued a statement clarifying their position in response.

The original post comes from voice actor Marin M. Miller, who plays several Hades 2 characters including Athena. The initial post on Bluesky is somewhat vague, simply stating that fans “may hear me get recast in a particular game” due to the employer alleging refusing to sign an interim agreement related to the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, the immediate post response beneath it emphasizes the words SUPER and GIANT, making it pretty clear which game the actor is referring to. The strike is largely related to demanding protections for voice actors against the use of AI to voice characters in games.

It's possible you may hear me get recast in a particular game that is very popular. If I am, it was not because I stepped away from the character willingly. 🙂 It's because the employer refused to flip to an interim. — Marin M. Miller (@marinmmiller.com) 2025-02-19T18:39:30.467Z

The implication that Supergiant might not support the continued use of human voices in their games drew concern from fans. As one Redditor put it, “This doesn’t feel on brand for Supergiant Games.” Indeed, many wanted to hear from the indie developer before casting judgement. Now, Supergiant Games has addressed the situation, giving gamers a fuller perspective on what’s going on here.

Supergiant Games Affirms Commitment to Supporting Human-Generated Art in its Games

The statement comes from the Supergiant Games account on Bluesky, where the original post from Miller first began circulating. It does not name Miller directly, but does respond to the claims made in the post and in widespread reactions to it. The statement confirms that “we have not re-cast any of our characters in Hades 2” going on to note that the company “wish to keep working with each and every member” of the cast. Beyond that, Supergiant also reaffirms its commitment to games “made by human beings.” To avoid any confusion, the statement explicitly notes “no generative AI is being used” in any element of Hades 2.

Given their stated commitment to supporting human artwork, voiceovers, and content, some fans might wonder why Supergiant allegedly refused to sign the SAG-AFTRA contract in question. According to the statement, the publisher has not used SAG-AFTRA contracts for any of its game for “a variety of reasons.” The post does not elaborate on those reasons but does note that Supergiant wishes the actor’s union well in its efforts to secure protections for voice actors.

This statement does confirm that, at least for now, no characters are being recast in Hades 2. Reassuringly, it also notes the game will continue to be free of generative AI, which many gamers seek to avoid in their gameplay experiences due to concerns around copyright and sustainability. While many fans are satisfied with this statement given Supergiant Games’ track record, some still question why the company won’t sign the SAG-AFTRA interim agreement. It appears Supergiant isn’t going to go into detail about its relationship to the union, but the decision may be related to the number of non-union actors employed by the company.

