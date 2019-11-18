New Half-Life Game Confirmed

The Half-Life franchise has been in limbo for quite a long time with fans eagerly waiting for a third entry for years. The third entry has been one of the mystery rumored projects in gaming, and at this point it’s almost a mystical thing. While this might not be the third numbered entry for the franchise, Valve has confirmed earlier rumors that a new Half-Life project was indeed in the works. Taking to Twitter to hype up the reveal, Valve has confirmed the existence of Half-Life: Alyx, a new virtual reality game.

Although there’s nothing much to go on from the announcement just yet, thankfully Valve will be showing off more information very soon with more details teased to be revealed on Thursday, November 19th at 10AM Pacific Time. Here’s the announcement they shared on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re excited to unveil Half-Life: Alyx, our flagship VR game, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time. Can’t wait to share it with all of you! pic.twitter.com/BupFCxSrTw — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 18, 2019

The tweet itself does have some information to glean as there seems to be a full logo for the project included among the SteamVR and Valve logos. Half-Life: Alyx was rumored to be in the works due to a leaked transcript of conversation repportedly between Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards host that’s previously done videos in conjunction with Valve, Valve’s Robin Walker, and a third, unidentified party.

The conversation not only teased the reveal of the new entry in the franchise, but that the entry would be a new virtual reality game, and that it would be releasing sometime in March 2020. With the confirmation that the next entry is indeed subtitled Alyx, and that it’s being teased as Valve’s “flagship VR game” then the March 2020 release window might be confirmed next.

But it won’t be long before we find out soon enough as Valve will officially be showing off the new franchise entry tomorrow. November 19th will mark the 21st Anniversary since Half-Life‘s original release, and it’s been 15 years since the release of the sequel. This means fans have been clamoring for more adventures in this world ever since. Whether or not a virtual reality game will be the official sequel for the franchise that fans have been waiting for remains to be seen, but ComicBook.com will be here to share any future updates and news on the matter. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Half-Life franchise right here.