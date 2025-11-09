Half-Life 3 Fans May Have Figured Out When the Game Is Being Revealed

Half-Life 3‘s reveal may be right around the corner if this fan theory is correct. You may be reading this and thinking to yourself, “Half-Life 3 is a pipe dream.” I can’t blame you for that, because maybe it is, but over the last five years, there has been a lot more momentum to suggest the game may finally get made. Although Half-Life 3 was quietly cancelled many years ago, Valve revived the franchise with a VR game known as Half-Life: Alyx back in 2020. It’s an incredible game that serves as both a prequel and a bit of a sequel as well, as the ending rewrites the conclusion of Half-Life 2: Episode 2, seemingly writing Valve out of a corner to make Half-Life 3.

The ending of Alyx was so intentional that one has to imagine it was done because the team came up with an idea that could allow them to make Half-Life 3. With that said, over the last few years, a lot of Valve insiders have claimed that Half-Life 3 is actively in development. We obviously have no idea if this is true, but it would be shocking if Valve set up Half-Life 3 with another cliffhanger and didn’t resolve it again. With that said, rumors have been swirling for some time that Half-Life 3 will be announced sometime this year, potentially at The Game Awards, and fans have come up with a theory that may make that more likely.

Half-Life 3 Could Be Announced on November 18th

Reddit user sameseksure believes that Half-Life 3 could be revealed soon, specifically on November 18th, about a week from now. The reason being is that Valve typically highlights big events and sales on the big banner on the Steam home page and right now, there’s nothing scheduled to be showcased on that banner for an extended period of time. Fans have figured out that there is nothing planned to be featured on the home page from November 18th – December 8th, which is abnormal. To add more fuel to the fire, Valve also moved the annual fall sale on Steam up from its typical November window to September. At the time, Valve cited this as an intentional decision, but didn’t give any context for why that might be.

With all of that said, it could be absolutely nothing. However, this is around the time fans expected an announcement in the past. Half-Life‘s anniversary is on November 18th, and The Game Awards will be held on December 11th, so perhaps Valve will announce Half-Life 3 and then tell fans to tune into the show for the full trailer. Only time will tell, but hopefully it all comes together! It’s rumored that this will be the last mainline Half-Life game as well, something that may not surprise fans after this lengthy wait.