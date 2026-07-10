Valve Report Gives Update on Half-Life 3 Release Date

It’s 2026, and we are still getting rumors about Half-Life 3. And according to this latest rumor, the long-awaited new Half-Life game from Valve is supposedly releasing soon. As you may know, previous rumors from last year — from more than one source — suggested Half-Life 3 would be a Steam Machine launch game. Obviously, this did not happen. And this is not the first time Half-Life 3 rumors haven’t come to fruition. This has happened many times, though; this was perhaps the largest collection of reputable rumors coming together all at once.

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While Half-Life 3 did not end up being a Steam Machine launch game, it is apparently releasing soon. According to Tyler McVicker, the Valve game is almost completed, noting that some graphical reworks may have slowed its process. McVicker does not commit to when the game will be revealed or released, but if it’s almost complete, then both should be soon. Valve could end up sitting on it, but that seems unlikely, especially if it wants to market it alongside the Steam Machine, which could use the boost. That said, take this new information with a grain of salt. To this end, McVicker floated a very similar report early in 2025, and here we are in mid-2026. This doesn’t discredit the new rumor entirely, as things and timelines change in game development all the time, especially at Valve, which is well-known for its reworks and delays, but it is worth noting.

Can Half-Life 3 Deliver?

Is this rumor true? Well, McVicker is an inconsistent source, and Valve is impossible to predict. So, who knows? We have been before, unfortunately, so history suggests there is nothing to this.

If there is a new Half-Life game in development, it’s probably not ‘Half-Life 3,’ and we probably won’t ever get a game from Valve called this for a variety of reasons. Valve doesn’t need the money or pop you’d get from such a release, and there is no way it can deliver a product that would live up to the hype and anticipation. Further, the people who made the first two games, who would be interested and drive this project’s development, are slowly fading from Valve’s ranks and will continue to do so, making it more and more unlikely we ever see Half-Life 3.

If the Half-Life 3 rumors do pan out, it will be interesting to see if Valve uses it to drive fans to the Steam Machine. It could certainly be a system seller for it, to some extent, but without somehow locking it to the Steam Machine, which it’s not going to do, it’s hard to know how it will achieve this.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.