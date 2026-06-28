Half-Life Just Became The Most Expensive Game Ever Sold Beating A Record Held By a 1979 Title

Back in 1998, PC gaming was largely about first-person shooters, and whether you preferred Doom or Duke Nukem 3D or Quake, you inevitably enjoyed Half-Life, not least for its superb LAN mode. Thanks to its 2004 sequel Half-Life 2 (and various smaller expansions such as Blue Shift), the world of Gordon Freeman and the reality-breaking experiments at the Black Mesa facility have taken on a franchise-like nature that continues to threaten a full sequel in the near-mythical Half-Life 3.

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When Valve’s Half-Life first landed, courtesy of publisher Sierra Studios, big box PC games were common, lining the shelves of video game and entertainment stores like Clive Cussler hardbacks. Around this time, manuals were being shrunk into PDF format, but the boxes retained their size for a few more years until the introduction of DVD cases. While a battered big box PC game can be found easily on eBay and other online used media stores, a sealed and largely untouched example is rare.

Half-Life 85+

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Big box PC games don’t have the same attraction or cultural cache as, say, Super Mario Bros. on the Nintendo Entertainment System. That isn’t to say that examples of PC games haven’t sold well, but this copy of Half-Life – graded 85+ by the Video Game Authority (equivalent to 9.4 on console games) and NM+ (Near Mint Plus) – has just set a record as the most expensive PC game at auction.

Closing on June 18th, 2026, this item reached an incredible winning bid of $11,250, meaning a final price of $13,725 with the winner’s premium factored in. This isn’t the sort of price that PC games typically go for.

Previous high-priced auctions include mint editions of The id Anthology, a collection of id Software big-hitters that includes Doom and Doom 2, Wolfenstein 3D, and the Commander Keen games, but these typically don’t cross the $3,000 mark. The only other really significant PC game auction is for the 1979 title Akalabeth: World of Doom (a precursor to the Ultima series), and while this was released on MS-DOS, it was in fact an Apple II copy that sold for $11,211 in January 2022.

Why Is A Mint Half-Life Valve-uble?

Since the release of Half-Life 2 and its episodic sequels, the original Half-Life has progressed from overlooked classic to retconned prequel to the main event. Unsurprisingly, Valve has made it available to play via Steam, and the game was remade as Black Mesa, bringing it closer to Half-Life 2 in both playability and graphics and sound. In 2023, the 25th Anniversary Update of the game delivered support for modern displays, while also restoring material removed from a previous online release.

But the original release of Half-Life, as demonstrated with this sealed, boxed copy, is potentially more interesting than the one you can play today. While unplayable thanks to being sealed, it represents a crystallized moment of time, an original game that cannot be “improved” by updates and graphical tweaks. It’s an example of a thoroughly playtested game that did not require a massive downloaded update to fix or improve.

After all, people simply didn’t have the internet speeds necessary for regular updates, so while minor patches and SDKs (software development kits for modders) were issued, that’s as far as it went.

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