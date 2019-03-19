Valve Founder Teases ‘Half-Life 3’ Release Date

UPDATE: Valve has confirmed the email in question is fake.

Half-Life 3 may finally be happening. No, seriously. It may actually be a real thing. Like, an actual video game in development at Valve. The proof? Well, interacting with a fan via email, Gabe Newell confirmed that a new Half-Life game will release in the next four to five years. In other words, release sometime around 2024. Newell doesn’t namedrop Half-Life 3 specifically, so it’s possible it could be some other type of Half-Life game, but you’d presume it would be Half-Life 3.

More specifically, while answering emails from fans — which Newell has been doing a lot lately, for some reason — the Valve co-founder was asked if Valve would ever release a new chapter of the game before said emailer dies, to which Newell responded, “Just don’t die in the next five years or so [winky face].” Yes, Newell even included a winky face.

Interestingly, in another email, Newell was asked what games he has been playing, which he responded to with a list of big and small games, as well as unannounced Valve games. What unannounced Valve games in particular, was obviously not divulged, but is it possible one of them is a new Half-life game?

Whatever the case, there’s a new Half-Life game in development. The question is: what is it? The most obvious answer seems like Half-Life 3. But maybe it’s a reboot, or a spin-off, or re-release, or maybe even a VR game. You never know with Valve, and you especially never know with the Half-Life series. That said, at this point, Half-Life fans will probably take what they can get. After all, we haven’t seen any Half-Life content since 2007, aka in 12 years, which is a long time for what’s considered one of the best and most beloved series of all-time. So long in fact, that many began to accept that the series was dead, but apparently they presumed too soon.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. What type of Half-Life game does Valve currently have cooking? What do you hope it is: Half-Life 3, a VR game, or something entirely new in the series?

Source: Tyler McViker