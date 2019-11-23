Valve Teases That Half-Life 3 May Still Happen

This week, Valve shocked the gaming world by revealing Half-Life: Alyx, a new mainline Half-Life game for VR, and the first entry in the groundbreaking and classic series in over a decade. And it looks pretty great. However, it’s a VR game, which remains a niche part of the gaming market for a multitude of reasons, including the price of VR gaming and the lack of compelling software. So, while many fans of the series are excited to see the series back, many are also wondering when we’ll get a more traditional entry, like, I don’t know, Half-Life 3? Well, according to Valve, more Half-Life games are coming.

“Yes. It’s probably no surprise that many people at Valve have been wanting to get back to the Half-Life universe for a long time, and this experience has only reinforced that,” said Valve’s David Speyrer when asked by The Verge if fans should expect more games from the franchise in the future. “In the process of creating Half-Life: Alyx, we’ve had to explore new ways to tell stories with these characters and this world, and we’ve discovered a lot of new gameplay experiences that go beyond what we’ve been able to do before.”

That all said, if Half-Life: Alyx comes out and is a commercial and critical bomb, Valve may have to reconsider what it wants to do with the series going forward, but, as of right now, apparently there’s a lot of people within the company who want to continue to work on the beloved IP.

“Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how people react to Half-Life: Alyx once it’s out, but we’d love to continue pushing forward,” said Speyrer.

The aforementioned Half-Life: Alyx is set to release sometime March 2020. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official pitch from Valve itself:

“Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance. As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine. Every day, you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness.”