Half-Life: Alyx Will No Longer Be Shown at The Game Awards

Plans for Valve’s new Half-Life: Alyx to be shown at tonight’s airing of The Game Awards have apparently changed now that Valve has announced that the game won’t be shown there. It was previously slated to be among the reveals and previews at The Game Awards for new and announced games, but Valve issued a statement on Thursday, the day of the event, to say the game wouldn’t be there. It’s unclear right now what changed, but Valve said the game’s team is “hard at work on the game” as it moves towards its March release.

Valve tweeted about the lack of Half-Life: Alyx at The Game Awards on Thursday just hours before the show was supposed to start to confirm that the game wouldn’t be there. The announcement was met with some disappointment from those who were expecting to see it there, but most responders weren’t too put off by the cancelled appearance considering how long they’ve been waiting for a new Half-Life game in the first place.

Beneath Valve’s latest tweet about the no-show at The Game Awards, you can see the one that first announced that Half-Life: Alyx would appear at the awards show. The Game Awards’ Twitter account shared the trailer for the game which was released when it was first revealed and said that there’d be more on the game at the show, or at least that was the plan.

We’re sorry to say Half-Life: Alyx won’t be shown at The Game Awards tonight. The team is hard at work on the game, and we’re excited to show you more in the new year as we approach the March release! — Valve (@valvesoftware) December 12, 2019

See more of Half-Life: Alyx during #TheGameAwards on December 12, streaming live on Steam! https://t.co/wJriI02xVc — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 21, 2019

Half-Life: Alyx is the first Half-Life game fans of the series have gotten in a long time, though some were hesitant about the idea of it being only a virtual reality title. This game marks Valve’s first big push into VR following the release of its headset which will give buyers the game for free if they own any hardware related to the Valve Index.

The game’s Steam page is currently up for pre-orders and to offer more info about the game if you’re unfamiliar with Half-Life: Alyx.

“Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series,” a description of the game said. “It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival.”

Even without Half-Life: Alyx appearing at the show, there will be many other reveals shown at The Game Awards. The show starts at 5:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, so expect to see the reveals start happening shortly afterwards.