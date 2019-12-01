Half-Life: Alyx Is “Amazing,” Says Xbox Boss Phil Spencer

When it comes to making waves in the virtual reality space, it certainly seems like Valve’s upcoming Half-Life: Alyx is set to make a number of them. The first entry in the iconic Half-Life series in year, Alyx is set between the events of the first and second games, and while many folks have questions, those that have played it have given the game high praise — including Xbox head Phil Spencer.

Spencer recently responded to some feedback about Xbox’s Project Scarlett not looking to do anything with VR despite the investment from others like Sony and Valve. In his response, he noted that it’s not the focus of Scarlett was also admitting that he’s actually played Alyx, and that it’s “amazing.”

Fair feedback. I’ve said publically, I love how our industry has pioneered: AI, physics, 3D, RT, VR/AR etc. For us, it’s about focus on our innovations right now. I’ve played some great VR games, I got to play HL:Alyx in the summer, amazing. It’s just not our focus with Scarlett — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 27, 2019

Here’s how Valve describes Half-Life: Alyx on its official website:

“Set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, Alyx Vance and her father Eli mount an early resistance to the Combine’s brutal occupation of Earth.

“The loss of the Seven-Hour War is still fresh. In the shadow of a rising Combine fortress known as the Citadel, residents of City 17 learn to live under the rule of their invaders. But among this scattered population are two of Earth’s most resourceful scientists: Dr. Eli Vance and his daughter Alyx, the founders of a fledgling resistance.”

Half-Life: Alyx is set to release for PC via compatible VR headsets in March 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the first new installment in the Half-Life franchise in years right here.