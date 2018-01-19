This Half-Life Mod Makes an Epic Dragon Ball Z Game

This Dragon Ball Z fighting game is actually a really detailed Half-Life mod and with Dragon Ball FighterZ on the way, we’re not the only ones with the popular franchise on our mind.

The mod seen in the video above has actually been in development for quite awhile. Called Earth’s Special Forces, the journey first began five years ago and in that time, the mod has taken some incredible turns. Though still technically ‘in-progress,’ the content available now offers a lot to enjoy for fans of the hit franchise and brings some of the most infamous faces into the world of Half-Life.

If Dragon Ball FighterZ isn’t your thing, you can see Trunks, Goku, and more in action in the Valve-verse. According to the mod’s creators:

We are painstakingly recreating the world of Dragonball Z as a Half-Life 1 mod where you can select your favourite fighter and go wild. You can do almost anything ranging from recreating your favourite battles to purely beating each other up.

Features include: Melee and Energy attacks, Flying, Powering up, Running, Swimming, Jumping and even Transforming!

There will be three game mods:

Deathmatch: For all on all mayhem

Team Deathmatch: For some Good vs Evil fun

Capture the Dragonballs (CTDB): Because who doesn’t want a magical dragon to grant them wishes.

Each character will be unique. They will have their own signature moves and have their own strengths and weaknesses. For example one may be be better at melee but have a lower ki reserve, while another will be their opposite.

ESF is a difficult game to master so newbies beware (And pro’s be helpful), because you will be in for the time of your life.

If interested, the mod can be downloaded here – the team even has their own Discord to help with those needing a little extra guidance with the controls. The team themselves warn that they are a little difficult to grasp, especially in the beginning, so there’s no shame in reaching out to some of the more seasoned users while progress is still being made!