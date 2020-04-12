Hallmark Reveals Nintendo, Fortnite, Minecraft, and More Christmas Ornaments for 2020

Hallmark has revealed a bunch of different “Keepsake” ornaments for the festivities this year, not that anyone’s minds are likely on Christmastime at this particular point in time. Assuming everything eventually returns back to some version of normal, however, these are a nice reminder that every single day chains into weeks which chain into months, and, at some point, there will be a new year. Plus, Hallmark’s gaming ornaments this time around are actually kind of excellent.

Included in the bunch of ornaments for 2020 are a Minecraft Nether ornament, a Fortnite Battle Bus ornament, one for Pikachu, and several different Super Mario ornaments from different entries. Just take a peek at this incredible-looking NES Christmas ornament with lights and sounds:

According to Hallmark, the power light comes on and it plays sounds from Super Mario Bros., which is just about the most elaborate I’d ever personally want a Christmas ornament to get. The design is rather appealing too as it’s not too fancy, but it does come with both controllers and even a lifted lid to spy the game inside.

All of Hallmark’s new “Keepsake” ornaments — of which these are part — are seemingly set to go on sale starting July 11th. At least, according to the various listings. We’ll see if the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has heavily impacted manufacturing and shipping processes, ultimately causes any delays. Prices vary on these things, with some of the more elaborate pieces like the NES above clocking in at $19.99. Keep reading to check out all of Hallmark’s gaming ornaments for 2020, along with product descriptions!

Nintendo Mario Kart Yoshi Ornament

“Race into holiday excitement with Yoshi. Gamers of all ages will feel like they’re leading the pack when they receive this Christmas tree ornament. The fun design features Yoshi at the wheel of his go-kart from the racing video game that has been a go-to source of fun for more than two decades.”

Minecraft The Nether Ornament

“Grab your pickaxe and get ready to portal into another dimension. With its layers of Netherrack and lavafalls, The Nether’s treacherous terrain is made all the more menacing with its native hostile mob, the ghast. Gamers will love seeing the realm come to life on their Christmas tree with this ornament that features signature Minecraft pixelated styling.”

Fortnite Battle Bus Ornament

“Drop in and bring the world of Fortnite to life on your Christmas tree when you display this Battle Bus ornament. Holiday excitement soars to new heights with this decoration featuring the hot air balloon-powered blue bus from the video game phenomenon ‘Fortnite Battle Royale.’ All aboard!

Pokémon Poké Ball Metal Ornament

“Gotta catch ’em all! Bring the excitement of Pokémon to your Christmas tree with this premium metal ornament featuring an iconic Poké Ball. Essential for Trainers to catch and carry wild Pokémon, the Poké Ball’s red-and-white design also makes it a great addition to any fan’s holiday decorations.”

Mini Nintendo 8-Bit Luigi Ornament

“It’s game on with Luigi! Dimensional pixelated 8-bit styling brings the classic ‘Super Mario Bros.’ video game to life on your tree with this miniature Christmas ornament featuring the Nintendo legend whose adventures in Mushroom Kingdom—alongside his brother Mario—have captivated gamers of all ages for decades.”

Mini Nintendo 8-Bit Mario Ornament

“Power up the holiday fun with Mario! Dimensional pixelated 8-bit styling brings the classic ‘Super Mario Bros.’ video game to life on your tree with this miniature Christmas ornament featuring the Nintendo legend whose adventures in Mushroom Kingdom have captivated gamers of all ages for decades.”

Joust Ornament With Light and Sound

“Prepare to Joust! Featuring authentic sound effects and a lighted cabinet, this Christmas tree ornament evokes the throwback thrill of spending a day at the arcade, lost in a world of knights riding flying ostriches to defeat enemy knights on buzzards (battery-operated). Just beware of the unbeatable pterodactyl and lava troll!”

Nintendo The Legend of Zelda Game Cartridge Metal Ornament

“When did you first experience the kingdom of Hyrule? For many, the adventure began shortly after the U.S. release of “The Legend of Zelda” in 1987. Bask in the memories of days spent playing the classic game with this metal Christmas tree ornament that resembles the shiny game cartridge for the original Nintendo Entertainment System.”

Nintendo 8-Bit Donkey Kong Ornament

“It’s game on with Donkey Kong! Featuring the Nintendo video game legend sporting pixelated 8-bit styling, this Christmas tree ornament packs a mighty punch of barrel-busting fun that fans of all ages will love.”

Pokémon Pikachu Ornament

“Electrify your holiday decor when you display this Pikachu Christmas tree ornament. A fan-favorite character, this red-cheeked Pokémon from the popular anime series is sure to spark some cheer for fans of all ages.”

Nintendo Entertainment System NES Console Ornament With Sound and Light

“Recall hours spent sitting in your bean bag chair parked in front of the television, video game controller in hand. Nothing mattered except defeating Bowser and ultimately completing the entire ‘Super Mario Bros.’ game. Relive the care-free fun when you display this classic Nintendo Entertainment System console Christmas tree ornament that lights up and plays the familiar music and sounds of the iconic video game (battery-operated).”