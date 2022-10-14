Halloween Ends Producer John Carpenter Reveals His Current Favorite Games

Halloween director and Halloween Ends executive producer/composer John Carpenter has revealed some of his current favorite video games. 74 year old John Carpenter is best known for creating some of the best and most influential horror movies out there, such as the aforementioned Halloween, which is still going strong over 40 years later. However, Carpenter has largely moved away from directing in recent years and is instead composing and producing films. When he's not scoring films, Carpenter is a massive video game fan. He's been very vocal about his love for video games for years now and noted that he got into the medium in the 90s with Sonic the Hedgehog.

Nowadays, he's appreciating some of the biggest and most premium video games the industry has to offer. When speaking with AV Club about Halloween Ends, the conversation transitioned into what Carpenter is currently playing. At the moment, he's really big into Fallout 76, though he doesn't like to interact with other players because he doesn't want to be "shamed" by younger, better players. Carpenter also expressed love for Borderlands and Horizon Forbidden West, the latter of which he dubbed as "mind-blowing." He also spoke about his love for larger, open-world games.

"Well, it's fun," said Carpenter. "Your freedom to roam around and do it your way. And that's what I love about Fallout. There is a template to follow, there are missions, but you can do it differently. And they keep coming up with new missions every once in a while, and new ideas. It's good. It's really interesting. But I have time for a Crash Bandicoot and Ratchet And Clank, and stuff like that, too."

However, Carpenter isn't huge on every open world game. Ironically enough, he couldn't get into Red Dead Redemption due to struggling with controls. Given Rockstar Games is the leading developer for open world games, this is a bit of a surprise, but clearly he's getting a kick out of games that have been inspired by Rockstar's formula.

