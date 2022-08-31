John Carpenter Reveals Why He Hasn't Finished Red Dead Redemption

Director John Carpenter hasn't finished Red Dead Redemption for a rather hilarious reason. For those who don't know, John Carpenter is an avid gamer on top of being one of the most acclaimed horror directors out there. The man behind films such Halloween and The Thing spends a lot of time on the sticks. The 76-year-old often speaks about his current favorite games in interviews, highlighting his great taste in the interactive medium. Earlier this year, he echoed the industry's praise of Halo Infinite and dubbed it the best game in the sci-fi series. With as much information as there is about his gaming habits out there, it's safe to say he's pretty adept at playing video games... but he still has some trouble with certain titles.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker (via Screen Rant), Carpenter talked about some of the game's he has been playing recently. Currently, he's into Fallout 76 despite its buggy launch and gave Horizon Forbidden West a ton of praise. When the interviewer asked him if he'd ever played Red Dead Redemption, Carpenter noted that he had, but never finished it because he couldn't get on the horse in the game and said it was too hard. He gave up, stating that he didn't feel like the controls were very intuitive.

"I'm pretty good after all the years I've played," said Carpenter. "But with that one I was terrible. The controls weren't intuitive, at least for me. But I guess everybody else had a good time. It was a popular game."

Rockstar's control schemes across both the Red Dead and Grand Theft Auto franchises have been a prominent critique from players. It has improved over the years with the developer even allowing for more comfortable control schemes in more recent titles, but it's unclear if Carpenter has any interest in going back to revisit the game. There were rumors that Rockstar was planning to remake Red Dead Redemption, but reports indicate it has been shelved to focus on Grand Theft Auto 6.