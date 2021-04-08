Halo 3 Adds First New Map Over a Decade After Release

✖

Halo 3 launched all the way back in 2007 and somehow, the game is still getting substantial new updates until this day as part of its inclusion in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Still, I don't think anyone back in 2007 would have believed you if you told them that in 2021, Halo 3 would be receiving an all-new multiplayer map to play on. Yet, against all odds, that is exactly what has now transpired.

As part of the beginning of Season 6 in Halo: The Master Chief Collection, 343 Industries has added a new map to Halo 3. The map specifically comes from Halo Online, which is a version of Halo 3 that was previously being worked on by 343 to launch in other territories for low-end hardware. After receiving a beta phase in Russia for a brief period of time, Halo Online's development eventually came to an end with plans for a wide release being scrapped entirely. This new map that has now come to Halo 3 is one that 343 has now saved from the canceled project.

Prepare to go Raven mad. Season 6 of MCC, “Raven” is officially here – and with it, new animated visors, back accessories, skins, Fireteam Raven armor, and more! What are you unlocking first? 🪶 https://t.co/1xyHiylw5u pic.twitter.com/urCAbz5MC6 — Halo (@Halo) April 7, 2021

The latest Halo 3 map is called Waterfall and is available to play now in custom games. The location is one that resembles an ice cavern with many hallways to scurry about within. While it's a map that likely won't appear in many public playlists moving forward, its inclusion shows that 343 Industries might be willing to keep adding onto all of the older Halo titles in Halo: The Master Chief Collection in substantial ways.

Waterfall's addition to Halo: The Master Chief Collection comes alongside numerous other updates for the game that have rolled out this week. Some of these include new game modes, an additional 100 tiers of content to unlock, and other quality of life improvements that 343 has baked in after fan feedback.

If you'd like to play Halo 3 as part of The Master Chief Collection, you can currently experience it now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

