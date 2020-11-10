Halo 4 PC Release Date Revealed

The Halo franchise has evolved into some interesting directions over the years, with fans looking for an ever-growing number of ways to experience its unique world. For those who have been diving into Halo on PC, they'll soon get a pretty comprehensive experience, as Halo 4 is set to launch on the platform as part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection beginning on November 17th. The news was confirmed on Monday by Microsoft, who released a brief teaser video to celebrate the news. In the description, they confirmed that Halo 4 will be optimized for PC, allowing fans to "experience the fully remastered campaign to embark against new foes, dust off some orbital drops in Spartan Ops, or dive right back into the multiplayer."

This news will surely excite fans of the franchise, especially as the PC edition of The Master Chief Collection has been out for almost a year. Since its debut in December of 2019, the collection only launched with Halo: Reach, but has gradually added more titles in the time since. For fans who don't want the full Master Chief Collection, Halo 4's PC port will also be available for a separate purchase, although details surrounding that are unclear at this time.

For those who have been waiting for Halo Infinite, this news could potentially help soften the blow, especially as the new game's release was delayed into 2021 earlier this year.

For more on Halo: The Master Chief Collection:

"The Complete Master Chief Story – Honoring the iconic hero and his epic journey, the Master Chief’s entire story is brought together as Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4 are all included with a total of 45 campaign missions plus more than 100 multiplayer (including the original Halo Combat Evolved maps) and Spartan Ops maps. Now updated with Xbox One X enhancements to provide up to 4K UHD and HDR support, this is the collection Halo fans have been waiting for!"

As mentioned above, Halo 4 will be available on PC beginning on November 17th.