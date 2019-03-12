‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ Confirmed for PC, ‘Halo Reach’ Coming to the Collection

The day has finally arrived, Halo fans. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is officially coming to PC.

During today’s episode of Inside Xbox, it was revealed that the Master Chief collection will be coming to PC, not only via the Microsoft Store, but also through Steam.

It was also noted that the Master Chief collection will not be arriving all at once on PC, but instead will take a slower approach and debut in installments. This will give the developers more time to ensure that each title is given the care necessary to provide a quality experience for players.

Since the collection will be released in individual titles, they will also be sold as such. In addition to this, the order in which the collection is released will be chronologically, beginning with Halo Reach. After that, fans can expect to see Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3 ODST, and Halo 4 released.

As it is with all of the games included in the Master Chief collection, Halo Reach will be receiving graphical upgrades for Xbox One, which will allow players to experience it in 4K HDR at 60 FPS.

Unfortunately, it was not mentioned when we can expect to see Halo: The Master Chief Collection begin to make its way to PC, but at least we know it is indeed on its way. Pricing was also left out of the details, but everything will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and that includes Halo Reach.

“The Complete Master Chief Story – Honoring the iconic hero and his epic journey, the Master Chief’s entire story is brought together as Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4 are all included with a total of 45 campaign missions plus more than 100 multiplayer (including the original Halo Combat Evolved maps) and Spartan Ops maps. Now updated with Xbox One X enhancements to provide up to 4K UHD and HDR support, this is the collection Halo fans have been waiting for!”

What do you think about all of this? Excited to play all of the glorious Halo titles on PC? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

