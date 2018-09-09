Rumor: ‘Halo 5 Guardians’ Could Be Getting a Windows PC Announcement Soon

Over the past couple of years, Microsoft has done a bang-up job of announcing games for both Xbox One and Windows PC with cross-play support, including Forza Horizon 3, Gears of War 4, Sea of Thieves, Killer Instinct and many more. However, one game that was conspicuously missing from that line-up was Halo, as the big “M” has yet to confirm any sort of titles featuring Master Chief for the PC front.

We’re not sure why, mainly because the Halo games would probably find a huge audience on the PC front. But based on some new box art design, it seems that the company may finally be ready to relent, with an announcement that could be happening down the road.

This comes in the form of an Amazon UK product listing, and the updated box art that it includes. As you can see from the box art below, it shows “Xbox One Console Exclusive” in the upper part of its box art.

“So what’s the big deal?” you might be asking. Well, this was the previous box art, indicating “Xbox One Exclusive.”

As you can see, that makes a world of difference. Before, it was like, “The only place you could play Halo 5: Guardians is on Xbox One.” But now it comes across more as, “The only console you could play Halo 5: Guardians is on Xbox One.” Little changes in wording can make a world of difference.

Now, Microsoft hasn’t said anything yet, but this could lead to some kind of announcement later this year for a Halo 5: Guardians port for Windows PC. Again, that would make sense considering audience demand, and give the game a second chance at life — especially if Microsoft includes cross-play support in multiplayer. And who knows, that could tie in with a potential Halo: The Master Chief Collection release as well, now that the game has been patched up to the point where it works properly.

But on the flip side, it could just be a slight chance to make the Xbox One wording sit more at the forefront. We’ll just have to wait and see what gets announced in the months ahead.

Would you want to see Halo 5: Guardians grace the PC front? We know a few folks that would be down with that…

You can play Halo 5 now for Xbox One and Xbox One X.