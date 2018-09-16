No, Halo 5 Still Isn’t Coming to PC

Earlier this month, it appeared a Halo 5: Guardians PC announcement was perhaps on the horizon. But that isn’t happening.

Speaking to CNET, a Microsoft representative squashed down the rumor, and in the process crushed the dreams of many PC players.

“As we’ve shared previously, we do not have plans to launch Halo 5: Guardians on Windows 10 PC.”

While this — seemingly — puts to bed Halo 5 coming to PC, it still doesn’t address the reason why the rumor first took off: why did Amazon post box art that changed it from “Xbox Exclusive” to “Xbox One Console Exclusive?” Unless the game is coming to Nintendo Switch or the Nvidia Shield, why would Amazon do this, unprompted no less?

Well, the simple answer is often the correct answer: it was a mistake. But that’s a not a fun explanation, so, for now, let’s pretend that something else is going on so we can at least hold onto the dream for a little bit longer.

As you may know, the Halo series hasn’t appeared on PC since Halo 2, however, Halo: Infinite, the next mainline entry in the series, is PC bound. So, why not bring Halo 5 with it? Who knows. Maybe that will happen, but for the moment, Microsoft doesn’t want to show its cards, especially as a result of some type of Amazon leak that is easy to sweep under the rug. Again, who knows.

Halo 5 is currently available on Xbox One.

You can read a little bit more about the game below, courtesy of an official story pitch:

“The Master Chief saga continues, with solo and up to 4-player cooperative experience that spans three worlds. A mysterious and unstoppable force threatens the galaxy. The Spartans of Fireteam Osiris and Blue Team must embark on a journey that will change the course of history and the future of mankind.”

As always, hit the comment section and let us know what you think. Would you like to see Halo 5 come to PC? Or is all you care about at this point is Halo: Infinite?