343 Industries Still Has No Plans To Bring ‘Halo 5’ To ‘The Master Chief Collection’

With the recent announcement that Halo: The Master Chief Collection was coming to PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam — marking the first time a mainline Halo game will be on the platform since 2007 — many have wondered if Microsoft and 343 Industries will do more with the Halo collection. In other words, add Halo 5 to it. And the answer to that question is: nope.

For those that don’t know: every mainline Halo game is accounted for in The Master Chief Collection, except Halo 5: Guardians. This means that every mainline Halo game will soon be playable on PC, except Halo 5. This seems odd, which is why people thought it may now be coming to the collection. But according to 343 Industries, more specifically a recent AMA on Reddit hosted by developers at 343, the plan right now is to bring Master Chief Collection and Reach to the PC, and that’s it. In other words, as they put it, “there are no current plans to bring over Halo 5.”

Of course, Microsoft itself has said mutliple times Halo 5 will continue to be an Xbox One exclusive, which seems odd in an era where Microsoft is bringing all of its games to PC, and even some to Nintendo Switch now. It’s especially odd though when you consider that Halo Infinite — the next mainline Halo game — will be launching on PC alongside Xbox One.

That said, maybe if The Master Chief Collection sees a resurgence via PC players, Microsoft and 343 Industries will inject new life into the package by adding Halo 5. Of course, of the mainline Halo games, Halo 5 is probably the least liked, so maybe Microsoft and 343 Industries don’t think the benefits outweigh the costs of bringing it into The Master Chief Collection family.

Whatever the case, for the time being and the foreseeable future, if you want to play Halo 5 and continue on with the series after 4, you will need an Xbox One.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you like to see Halo 5 added to The Master Chief Collection?

