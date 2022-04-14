Halo Episode 4 Finally Says Its Own Name Out Loud

The new episode of Halo on Paramount+, “Homecoming,” arrived early this morning. While the episode is split across three different locations — Madrigal, Eridanus II, and Reach — and Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) is only directly involved in one, it is perhaps the bit on Reach that viewers will be most interested in. Through a sequence of events involving several different characters, Halo finally actually says… halo. And best of all, it is in the accurate context of the word.

Warning: there be spoilers for the Halo TV series below, including but not limited to the most recent episode, “Homecoming.”

In the episode, Miranda Keyes (Olive Gray) comes to work with the Spartans left on Reach in order to try and figure out what it is about Master Chief that causes the artifact to respond and whether any of the other Spartans have a similar reaction. While they do not, this line of inquiry does conclude with Miranda realizing that of all the people part of UNSC, the Spartans are the most familiar with the Covenant — and specifically the Covenant language.

Following some input from Kai (Kate Kennedy), Vannak (Bentley Kalu), and Riz (Natasha Culzac), Miranda works to translate the message that Makee (Charlie Murphy) sent out after demolishing the crew of the UNSC ship in the previous episode. Thanks to their responses, and specifically the help of Kai, a bit of the dialogue is able to be translated to “sacred ring,” or as Kai specifically points out, “halo.” That’s right. The Halo TV series has finally said the actual word.

As noted above, the fourth episode of the Halo television series, “Homecoming,” is now available on Paramount+. New episodes, in general, release on Thursdays. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Halo TV show right here. And you can catch Halo directly on Paramount+ right here.

