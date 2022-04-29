Halo Episode 7 Promo Returns to Madrigal

✖

Following the release of Halo's sixth episode, "Solace," on Paramount+ this week, a new promo video teasing what's coming in the next episode, "Inheritance," has been released by the streaming service. While "Solace" completely ignored Kwan Ha (Yerin Ha) and her plight on Madrigal in favor of focusing on the likes of Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and Makee (Charlie Murphy), the upcoming episode looks to focus largely on what she's been up to.

Warning: beyond this point, there be spoilers for Halo in general thus far.

Last we saw Kwan, she had escaped Soren's (Bokeem Woodbine) shackles to go it alone on Madrigal. Soren, for his part, was determined to return to his home while Kwan was having none of it. The new promo video for "Inheritance" seems to indicate that Kwan gets into serious trouble while on Madrigal alone -- and that Soren isn't exactly thrilled to see her when he does find her. You can check out the teaser trailer for Halo's seventh episode, "Inheritance," for yourself below:

What is absolutely clear from the new video is that Kwan will be going up against Vinsher (Burn Borman) directly in an effort to depose him following her father's death at the hands of the Covenant, what is less clear is how Soren actually factors into it. It seems like from some of the shots that Soren and Kwan will take on Vinsher and his mean together, but it wouldn't be the first time a teaser had a bit of misdirection in it.

As noted above, the sixth episode of the Halo television series, "Solace," is now available to stream on Paramount+ alongside the rest of the series so far. "Inheritance" is set to release on Paramount+ on May 5th. New episodes, in general, release on Thursdays. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Halo TV show right here. And you can catch Halo directly on Paramount+ right here.

What did you think of the latest episode of Halo? Are you looking forward to checking in on Kwan and Soren in the next one? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming or television!