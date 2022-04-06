Halo Infinite Leak Reveals Battle Royale-Style Game Mode

A new leak associated with Halo Infinite may have just revealed that a battle royale-style game mode could soon be coming to the multiplayer shooter. 343 Industries is currently preparing to kick off Season 2 of Halo Infinite early next month, but at this point in time, we haven’t been given a full idea of what this new season will have in store. Now, thanks to this leak, it looks like a notable new mode could be arriving in tandem with Season 2.

Discovered by Twitter account @Delta_Hub, a new mode was recently listed in Halo Infinite when viewing the game offline. This mode is specifically called “Last Spartan Standing” and seems to be a free-for-all match type that will see players squaring off on Big Team Battle maps. “Every Spartan for themselves! Level-Up your loadout by earning Personal Score to be the last Spartan standing,” said a description of the mode. Even though Last Spartan Standing can be viewed in Halo Infinite when offline at the moment, it’s not something that players can access just yet. As such, it seems likely to be something that will roll out alongside Season 2.

Description of the new game mode "Last Spartan Standing".#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/5SSq3v10Wy — Delta (@Delta_ae) April 6, 2022

Even though Last Spartan Standing doesn’t seem to exactly be the battle royale game mode that Halo Infinite players have been requesting, it definitely has a lot in common with the beloved shooter game type. Further details on how Last Spartan Standing will actually work haven’t yet been unveiled, but it definitely sounds like players will be able to cycle through various weapons and loadouts just like you can in battle royale titles. Whether Last Spartan Standing leads to the creation of a proper battle royale mode in Halo Infinite’s future remains to be seen, but it definitely seems like 343 could be testing the waters.

In case you weren’t already aware, Halo Infinite Season 2 is set to begin in a little under a month on May 3rd. If you’d like to check out the game before that time, Infinite’s multiplayer is free to check out on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

What do you think about Last Spartan Standing in Halo Infinite based on what has currently leaked? Let me know your own reaction either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.