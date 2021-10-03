Halo Infinite Surprises Beta Players With Freebie

This weekend, players participating in Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer technical preview can get a free gift: a Sol Testing Grounds emblem! The emblem will be given out to players when Halo Infinite officially releases later this year. The freebie was announced via the official Halo Twitter account, and is being billed as a way for players to “let ’em know you were here from the beginning.” In the grand scheme of things, it’s not a huge deal, but it is a nicelittle bonus for those that have helped developer 343 Industries testfor bugs during these preview events!

An image of the emblem can be seen in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/Halo/status/1443561807961018372?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1443561807961018372|twgr^|twcon^s1_&ref_url=https://www.gamespot.com/articles/halo-infinite-beta-everyone-gets-this-special-emblem-for-completing-10-matches/1100-6496700/

It will be interesting to see how these technical previews shape the future of Halo Infinite! There’s a lot of pressure on 343 Industries and Xbox to get the game right. The title was supposed to release alongside the Xbox Series X|S, but ended up delayed by an entire year. Theoretically, that should give the team plenty of time to make a product that delivers on expectations, but it’s still hard to say if that will be the case. Reactions to these technical previews have been mostly positive though, so that should bode well for the game.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved, as well as the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox console. Those anniversaries should also provide a little more pressure to deliver a great experience. Since 2001, the Halo franchise has brought fans together around the world, and the series has become arguably the most important one for Xbox. As Microsoft seeks to sell audiences on the Xbox Series X hardware, it will need every big exclusive it can get. Hopefully, Halo Infinite will be a big asset for the Xbox platform, and the type of game longtime Halo fans have been waiting for!

Halo Infinite will release December 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Halo Infinite? Did you participate in the multiplayer technical preview? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!