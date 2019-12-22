New Halo Infinite Concept Art Released

Halo Infinite, the latest and greatest Halo franchise entry from developer 343 Industries, might still be some ways off, but that only makes what few morsels of information released about it all the more tantalizing. At this point, all that’s really known is that it involves the Master Chief and takes place after Halo 5: Guardians. But while the developer apparently isn’t sharing any new information about the upcoming game for the holidays, 343 Industries has release two new pieces of concept art to hold folks over.

“The last time we really spoke about Halo Infinite was when we debuted the Discover Hope trailer at E3 earlier this year,” Halo community manager John Junyszek shared in a recent community post along with the new concept art. “We know that’s a long time to go without saying much about a Halo game, but please trust me when I say that the Halo hype train that kicked off two weeks ago with Halo: Reach will not be slowing down at all in 2020.”

You can check out the new concept art, which is honestly ambiguous enough to be about anything at any point in the Halo franchise timeline, below:

Here’s how 343 Industries describes Halo Infinite on its website:

“The Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite – the next chapter of the legendary franchise beginning holiday 2020! Developed by 343 Industries for the entire Xbox family of devices, including Project Scarlett and Windows PCs, Halo Infinite continues the Halo 5: Guardians storyline and takes the franchise in ambitious and unexpected directions, powered by the all-new Slipspace Engine.”

Halo Infinite is set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC with a launch window of Holiday 2020. There’s no definitive date attached to either the game or console as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo video game right here.