Halo Infinite's Craig the Unamused Brute Is 2020's Newest Viral Meme

By Marc Deschamps

Thursday's Xbox Games Showcase featured a number of big highlights, but the star of the show might have been an unamused Brute the internet has taken to calling "Craig." The previously nameless villain had some major screentime in the Halo Infinite footage shown during the presentation, but the character's design and emotionless appearance have led to many viewers belittling the game's graphics. The name has stuck, and the character has been embraced by 343 Industries; the developer has even encouraged gamers to send them their best Craig memes. Craig did not seem to survive his encounter with Master Chief, but the character still managed to become an unofficial mascot for Halo Infinite. Perhaps fans haven't seen the last of Craig!

Are you looking forward to Halo Infinite? What do you think of the game's graphics? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Craig from Halo Infinite!

Craig apparently agrees!

Players are already thinking of ways to spare Craig.

Fans even want to see Craig get a real role in the game.

Craig is looking a little baby-faced...

Craig phone home.

Craig is not amused!

He's entering conversations about different video games!

Even Craig is sick of 2020.

