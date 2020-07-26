Halo Infinite's Craig the Unamused Brute Is 2020's Newest Viral Meme

Thursday's Xbox Games Showcase featured a number of big highlights, but the star of the show might have been an unamused Brute the internet has taken to calling "Craig." The previously nameless villain had some major screentime in the Halo Infinite footage shown during the presentation, but the character's design and emotionless appearance have led to many viewers belittling the game's graphics. The name has stuck, and the character has been embraced by 343 Industries; the developer has even encouraged gamers to send them their best Craig memes. Craig did not seem to survive his encounter with Master Chief, but the character still managed to become an unofficial mascot for Halo Infinite. Perhaps fans haven't seen the last of Craig!

So are we in agreement the poor deadpan Brute is named Craig? I now really want to know more about Craig. What’s he up to? How has his time on the ring been? When he’s not getting smacked in the face what does he do for fun? 🤔 — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 24, 2020

