Halo Infinite's Craig the Unamused Brute Is 2020's Newest Viral Meme
Thursday's Xbox Games Showcase featured a number of big highlights, but the star of the show might have been an unamused Brute the internet has taken to calling "Craig." The previously nameless villain had some major screentime in the Halo Infinite footage shown during the presentation, but the character's design and emotionless appearance have led to many viewers belittling the game's graphics. The name has stuck, and the character has been embraced by 343 Industries; the developer has even encouraged gamers to send them their best Craig memes. Craig did not seem to survive his encounter with Master Chief, but the character still managed to become an unofficial mascot for Halo Infinite. Perhaps fans haven't seen the last of Craig!
So are we in agreement the poor deadpan Brute is named Craig? I now really want to know more about Craig. What’s he up to? How has his time on the ring been? When he’s not getting smacked in the face what does he do for fun? 🤔— Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 24, 2020
Craig apparently agrees!
prevnext
say this final thing anout Halo. You showed us
unfinished product built on what is supposed to be the most powerful
console ever...and expect us to just be okay with
that? Even unfinished...that display on 7/23 was
laughably bad. Right Craig?#haloinfinite
pic.twitter.com/H3CvQI0BI7
I’m just going to say this final thing anout Halo.
You showed us unfinished product built on what is supposed to be the most powerful console ever...and expect us to just be okay with that?
Even unfinished...that display on 7/23 was laughably bad.
Right Craig?#haloinfinite pic.twitter.com/H3CvQI0BI7— RoosterCogburne (@R00strC0gburne) July 26, 2020
Players are already thinking of ways to spare Craig.
prevnext
Infinite releases, im gonna go for the speedrun. Not because I want
world record on the new Halo game, but because I dont want to harm
Craig. Hes been through enough. pic.twitter.com/yHdp2C7yn5
When Halo Infinite releases, im gonna go for the speedrun. Not because I want world record on the new Halo game, but because I dont want to harm Craig. Hes been through enough. pic.twitter.com/yHdp2C7yn5— Plussy | team BugMen (@Plussy11) July 26, 2020
Fans even want to see Craig get a real role in the game.
prevnext
please make Craig a real character in Infinite pic.twitter.com/Tpy93O5kFC
@Halo please make Craig a real character in Infinite pic.twitter.com/Tpy93O5kFC— PhantomMori (@PhantomMori) July 25, 2020
Craig is looking a little baby-faced...
prevnext
@Halo
infinite: just give my man craig the halo 3 facial hair textures thank
you goodnight
how to perfect @Halo infinite: just give my man craig the halo 3 facial hair textures thank you goodnight— Jeff (@Joe_Hanmer) July 26, 2020
Craig phone home.
prevnext
PLS MAKE CRAIG SOMETHING IN HALO INFINITE pic.twitter.com/rdDkzxsStM— Yup. (@snowchildYup) July 25, 2020
Craig is not amused!
prevnext
did you think about your appearance on the Xbox Series X Halo showcase
today?” pic.twitter.com/LfO0BxoH0c
“So Craig, what did you think about your appearance on the Xbox Series X Halo showcase today?” pic.twitter.com/LfO0BxoH0c— Helios #BullshitMafia (@ARMhelios) July 25, 2020
He's entering conversations about different video games!
prevnext
Wait till they see the majoras mask beta pic.twitter.com/n6Yoru7ayM— E (@LumksAwakening) July 26, 2020
Even Craig is sick of 2020.
prev
the Brute is the personification of everyone wanting 2020's
bullshit to be over. #HaloInfinite
#Halo
pic.twitter.com/UcrWTYhH1K
#Craig the Brute is the personification of everyone wanting 2020's bullshit to be over. #HaloInfinite #Halo pic.twitter.com/UcrWTYhH1K— 🇺🇲Jurassic Weeb🇺🇲 (@JurassicOtaku) July 25, 2020
