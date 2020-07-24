Xbox Fans Are Excited over Everwild
During the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft showed off a number of games on the way for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. While titles like Halo Infinite and Fable certainly proved exciting for fans, Everwild has managed to become one of the most talked about games of the presentation. Developed by Rare Ltd., details are incredibly slim at this point. That hasn't stopped fans from gushing over the game's unique trailer, however! It's been a while since Rare managed to deliver a game that stands with the company's best, but if the trailer is anything to go by, Everwild could be its next big hit.
Everwild looks insanely beautiful omfg— Iz 🍓 (@moonkingdom_) July 24, 2020
everwild is looking really really good. like insanely beautiful— Joma #JunkTerrorBill #DefendPressFreedom (@ForgingMeanings) July 24, 2020
Then that gets followed up by Everwild, which is the best looking game I've seen from any show. Should have shown some gameplay though.— Wyn (@shogunoflive) July 24, 2020
I need #Everwild— Hockey Singh (@HaRkEeRaTiAm) July 24, 2020
Oh god, in the middle of all the talk about the next generation raytracing 60fps, why is Everwild the best looking game that I ever seen ??? Everything about it looks absolutly fantastic @RareLtd pic.twitter.com/GrAjLMUeAn— Saulo Carvalho Rosa (@Saulotankian) July 24, 2020
Ok Everwild you have my attention— lizzie 🌿✨ (@lizziefoxtv) July 24, 2020
I'm getting the game Everwild the second it comes out.— Kiwi (@kiabedtelyon) July 23, 2020
Its so pretty and you go around saving animals🥺❤
No idea what Everwild is, looks kinda cool though— Josh (@jbernier81) July 24, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.