Xbox Fans Are Excited over Everwild

During the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft showed off a number of games on the way for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. While titles like Halo Infinite and Fable certainly proved exciting for fans, Everwild has managed to become one of the most talked about games of the presentation. Developed by Rare Ltd., details are incredibly slim at this point. That hasn't stopped fans from gushing over the game's unique trailer, however! It's been a while since Rare managed to deliver a game that stands with the company's best, but if the trailer is anything to go by, Everwild could be its next big hit.

Are you looking forward to Everwild? What do you think of the game's new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Everwild!