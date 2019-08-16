Halo Infinite Creative Director Leaves 343 Industries

Halo Infinite’s creative director has left 343 Industries, a new report which was backed up by a statement from Microsoft said. Kotaku reported that creative director Tim Longo had left the studio after being moved to a different job weeks ago. In a statement provided to Kotaku by Microsoft, the owner of the Halo developer, the company confirmed the news of Longo’s departure and thanked the now former creative director for his work.

Longo’s work on games includes roles working on various titles like Star Wars: Republic Commando and other Star Wars games. His more recent credits include his work as the creative director for Halo 5: Guardians.

The full statement provided to Kotaku by Microsoft can be seen below:

“Roles and responsibilities of various team members regularly evolve to meet the needs of a game, throughout development. We have recently had two changes to the Halo Infinite development team. Our Executive Producer, Mary Olson will now take charge of the Campaign team on Halo Infinite as the Lead Producer, utilizing her many years of experience at 343 to help craft a great campaign for fans.

“Additionally, Tim Longo has recently departed our team and we are truly thankful for his many contributions to our games, our studio and the Halo universe. We wish Tim nothing but the best in his future endeavors.

“The overall creative vision and production of the game remains led by Chris Lee, Studio Head of Halo Infinite.

“We have a world-class team building Halo Infinite and the overwhelming positive response by fans has us energized, more than ever, to create the best Halo game to date, alongside Project Scarlett in holiday 2020. These changes have no impact to the release date for Halo Infinite.”

Halo Infinite’s release will come some time during Holiday 2020 when the long-awaited continuation of the Halo series releases as a launch title for the new Project Scarlett console. The first trailer for the game was released earlier in the year at E3 and proved to still be hiding some secrets months later.

Microsoft has been talking about its next Xbox lately as well by sharing details on the console’s power and what the focuses are for the next generation of Xbox devices.