Halo Infinite Forge Mode Seemingly Leaks

Some of the first footage associated with Forge mode in Halo Infinite seems to have leaked prior to its release later this year. When Halo Infinite initially launched at the end of last year, developer 343 Industries made clear that it would do so without Forge being present. Instead, the longtime mode seen in numerous Halo games would be launching much later on in 2022. And while we have yet to learn very much about what this version of Forge will have in store, some new glimpses at the mode have potentially given us a better idea.

In recent days, a Twitter account that goes by InfiniteLeaks has started to post a number of different videos and images that are said to be from Halo Infinite’s Forge mode. Although it’s unknown how these pieces of media were acquired, what has been shown reveals that Forge should allow players to drastically alter many of the multiplayer maps seen in Halo Infinite. In one of the clips that you can find below, the use of Forge has completely changed the vibe of the map Bazaar and has now made it a nighttime locale. Other features such as the implementation of strange items and even a weather system has also been shown off in some of these clips.

As mentioned, it’s not known how InfiniteLeaks actually happened upon these Forge leaks, so take what is being shown here with a grain of salt for the time being. Still, assuming that this is a legitimate look into what Halo Infinite will feature with its Forge mode, it looks like there will be a lot for players to toy around with when it launches later in the year.

For now, Forge mode doesn’t have a release date, but it should be coming to all of Halo Infinite’s platforms (Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC) at some point in the second half of the year.

