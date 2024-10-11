Is Halo Coming to PS5? Some PlayStation Fans Now Think So

Is Xbox finally bringing Halo to PlayStation consoles, starting with the PS5? There’s been rumors and reports over the years — from credible sources — that Microsoft was toying with the idea of making Halo multi-platform. So far, it has resisted the temptation. However, some PlayStation fans think it is finally about to cave.

Over on social media platform X — and other parts of the Internet — some think Sony has “inadvertently” confirmed that Halo is coming to PlayStation consoles. However, this isn’t quite the case.

Those making the argument have pointed to the revelation that future Halo games will make use of Sony’s Audiokinetic Wwise. How do we know this? Well, because of a job listing out of Halo Studios.

“As the Senior Technical Sound Designer, you will work with audio programmers, the audio team, and other disciplines to implement audio into Unreal and Wwise for upcoming Halo titles,” reads the Halo Studios job listing under scrutiny.

This would be noteworthy if this tech wasn’t already used on multiple platforms. In other words, this isn’t new and by no means does it confirm Halo is PlayStation-bound as this is a technology many games use, including Xbox-made games.

Now, it is quite possible the next Halo game, and future games after that, will be on PlayStation consoles as Xbox slowly shifts to a multi-platform strategy. Further, the Halo franchise needs it, because it has been slowly losing relevancy due to underwhelming releases and Xbox’s shrinking share of the console market. However, there is nothing in this job listing that points to this.

When and if Halo does come to PlayStation consoles, it is unlikely to be as big of a deal as it would have once been. Not only is the idea of Xbox games on PlayStation consoles no longer novel, but Halo isn’t as big anymore. And as long as 343 Industries — which recently rebranded to Halo Studios — is at the helm of the series, we don’t expect this to change.

“343 Industries – now known as Halo Studios – announced ‘a new dawn’ for Halo this week,” reads our recent piece about the future of the Halo series. “What exactly does this mean? Good question. It is certainly not a new dawn from 343 Industries. It apparently means the “next chapter” for the series complete with a switch to Unreal Engine 5. If this gives you deja-vu, it is because 343 Industries and Xbox made similar promises with Halo Infinite, complete with an — you guessed it — engine switch. Previously, it was the Slipspace Engine, which 343 Industries spent untold millions creating for Halo Infinite, that was the future of the franchise. But like the legacy of 343 Industries, it is now being flushed down the drain.”