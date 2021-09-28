Halo Infinite Leak Reveals Possible New Multiplayer Maps

Halo Infinite‘s technical preview took place this past weekend, and dataminers wasted no time looking for anything new they could uncover. A trio of images were shared online by the Twitter account @HaloNoticiasMX, possibly revealing some of 343 Industries’ plans for new multiplayer maps. As with any leaks, readers are advised to take these with a grain of salt prior to an official announcement from Xbox. The images look very credible, but a lot can change throughout development, and it’s entirely possible that these maps were planned and scrapped. Fans will just have to wait patiently for some official word!

The images can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Nuevos mapas multijugador Halo Infinite pic.twitter.com/ooRXGXhsMm — Delta (@Delta_ae) September 25, 2021

Following the leak, there has been significant speculation that the second image might represent a map based on the city of New Mombasa. As Game Rant points out, that city was destroyed in Halo 3: ODST, but Halo’s multiplayer maps have been explained as holographic training exercises. Essentially, this makes them somewhat akin to the X-Men’s Danger Room! Since this is an established bit of Halo lore, that would give 343 Industries the ability to include the location, despite its fate.

As for the other two maps, one is an interior location where food is apparently being grown, and the name “Aquarius” is prominently displayed. The other locale seems to be a massive outdoor location with an anti-aircraft cannon used by The Banished. Unfortunately, there’s little else to go on when it comes to these images, and fans will likely have to wait for some kind of official reveal, whenever that might be. Regardless, these images are very exciting, and should help get fans even more excited about the game’s release than they might be already! Hopefully, Xbox won’t keep fans waiting too long to give some concrete information.

Halo Infinite will release December 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

