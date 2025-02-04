Halo Infinite Massive Spring Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

The much anticipated Spring Update for Halo Infinite has today gone live across Xbox and PC platforms. This past week, Halo Studios outlined what would be in its forthcoming update to Halo Infinite which was headlined by a multitude of changes to multiplayer. Now, that patch is available to download and should give players who have strayed away from the latest Halo game in recent months a reason to come back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a whole, this new Halo Infinite update is one of the largest that the game has seen in quite a long time. With the patch Halo Studios has added a new operation pass, an additional weapon, a new game mode, and a ton of upgrades to Forge. All of this has come about alongside other balance changes to existing weapons like the Heatwave, Shock Rifle, Assault Rifle, and Stalker Rifle.

By all accounts, this is the largest update that Halo Infinite should see for the foreseeable future. While future patches might come about to resolve problems that could emerge from this patch going live, this content drop is expected to be one of the most sizable that Infinite sees in the entirety of 2025.

If you would like to see everything that has been changed in excruciating detail with today’s new Halo Infinite update, the full patch notes can be found as follows:

Play video

NEW OPERATION PASS STRUCTURE

Starting with the launch of the Frontlines Operation, Operation Passes will now vary in size and they will function differently after their initial availability window ends. These changes include:

The first Operation in each set of three features a 50-tier reward track while the following two Operations feature a 20-tier reward track. After the two 20-tier Operation Passes, a new set of three will become available and start with another 50-tier Operation Pass.

The 50-tier Operation Pass behaves differently based on which version of the Pass players have: Players who utilize the free version of the Operation Pass will have access to the rewards labeled as “Free” within the first 20 tiers. Paying for the Premium Pass offer will grant access to the free and paid rewards within the first 20 tiers as well as the paid rewards in the remaining 30 tiers.

Once a new Operation Pass is available, the previous Operation Pass will no longer be available for purchase. Players who purchased the Pass while it was available will continue to have access to it. As with previous Operations, the free version of the Pass will also be unavailable once a new Operation is released.

Going forward, the rewards from recently decommissioned Operation Passes will be re-released via Shop and Exhange offers during a future Operation.

Going forward, the rewards from recently decommissioned Operation Passes will be made available to players again at a later date. The content from the free 20-tier reward track will rotate into the Exchange and content from the Premium reward track will become available in the Shop.

For more insight on these changes, watch the Spring Update Community Livestream embedded below or visit the “Spring Update 2025 | Halo Infinite” blog on Halo Waypoint.

NEW OPERATION: FRONTLINES

The Frontlines Operation, which launches alongside this update, features a free 20-tier reward track and Shop bundles inspired by the frontline soldiers of the UNSC. Purchasers of the Premium Pass will have access to 50 tiers of paid rewards in addition to the free rewards available in the first 20 tiers of the Operation Pass.

The Operation’s 20 tier free reward track will be available to all players for free during its 5-week duration. Players can progress through the reward track by earning Match XP in multiplayer matchmaking or Custom Games.

Once the Operation’s 5-week window has concluded, it will only be available if the Premium Pass was purchased during the window. If players purchase the Premium Pass during the 5-week window, it will remain permanently selectable in the pass switcher.

The following premium offers are also available:

For 1000 Credits: Permanent access to all 50 tiers of the Operation pass. Additional rewards for the first 20 tiers. Exclusive customization items: “BR75A2 Hammer” Weapon Model for the BR75 Battle Rifle, the “Xenothreat” Weapon Coating, the “Sequence Assembly” Charm, and the “Pattern Seeker” Visor. When the Operation Pass is equipped, an extra Challenge slot. While the Operation is active, bonus Match XP during multiplayer matchmaking.

For 2,500 Credits: Everything listed above in the 1000 Credits offer. Instantly unlock the first 20 tiers of the Operation Pass.



UPCOMING OPERATIONS

Looking ahead, the next two Operations that will be active after Frontlines are:

Blue Team Active between March 11, 2025, and April 7, 2025. Free 20-tier Operation Pass featuring new rewards inspired by the legendary Blue Team, who were featured in Halo 5: Guardians.

Forerunner Active between April 8, 2025, and May 5, 2025. Free 20-tier Operation Pass featuring new rewards inspired by the Forerunners.



NEW WEAPON: FUEL ROD SPNKr

The Fuel Rod SPNKr is a new power weapon available for players to use in Halo Infinite matchmaking, Custom Games, Forge, and Academy. The Fuel Rod SPNKr is a semi-auto rocket launcher with a six-shot magazine. This Banished-made weapon features a slightly faster rate-of-fire than the UNSC’s M41 Rocket Launcher, but only a direct shot will one-hit an enemy Spartan and its projectiles will arc over longer distances.

NEW GAME MODE AND PLAYLISTS: ASSAULT

The Assault game mode, which was first introduced in Halo 2, is now available in Halo Infinite matchmaking and Custom Games. In Assault, two teams of four players are tasked with transporting a bomb into the enemy team’s base and planting it.

There are two versions of the Assault game mode:

Neutral Bomb: Both teams compete with a single bomb placed in the center of the map.

One Bomb: A round-based mode wherein one team attacks while the other team defends their base. The defending team has a few seconds to defuse the bomb and reset its position back to its spawn point

Assault mode artwork, which depicts a Spartan carrying the bomb while their teammates fight off an attacking team.

A Ranked variant of Neutral Bomb has also been added to the Ranked Arena staple playlist. This mode is featured on the Fortress and Aquarius maps.

Rotational Assault Playlists

To celebrate its addition in this update, two new Assault-centric playlists are currently available in Halo Infinite matchmaking:

The Assault playlist features two teams of four competing in Neutral Bomb and One Bomb on various Arena maps.

The Squad Battle: Assault playlist features two teams of eight competing in the same game modes on Squad Battle maps.

The Assault and Squad Battle: Assault playlists are currently scheduled to rotate out of matchmaking on March 11, 2025.

NEW FORGE MAP IN PLAYLISTS: ORIGIN

Origin is now available in Custom Games and various matchmaking playlists. Origin was created in Forge and is based on the Halo 5: Guardians multiplayer map Coliseum, albeit with tweaks for the Halo Infinite sandbox. For example, weapons now respawn via Weapon Racks and Equipment Pads are placed throughout the map.

At the time of this update’s release, Origin is available in the following matchmaking playlists with the listed game modes:

Assault Neutral Bomb One Bomb

Arena Objective CTF Neutral Flag CTF Oddball One Flag CTF Strongholds

Ranked Arena Capture the Flag (3 Captures) Slayer

Ranked Doubles

Ranked Slayer

Rumble Pit Shotty Snipe Slayer FFA Slayer FFA



Additionally, Origin will be included in the Ranked Snipers and Ranked Tactical rotational playlists when they next enter Halo Infinite matchmaking.

NEW RANKED ROTATIONAL: RANKED SQUAD BATTLE

Alongside this update, an all-new Ranked rotational playlist featuring new game modes has been added to Halo Infinite matchmaking. The Ranked Squad Battle playlist features the following 8v8 game modes:

Ranked: Squad Slayer

Ranked Squad One Flag CTF

Ranked: Multi-Flag CTF

Neutral Bomb Squad Ranked

One Bomb Squad Ranked

RANKED GAMEPLAY UPDATES

New Map Jumps

New jumps have been added to the Ranked version of several maps to improve map flow and create new routes. This was accomplished by adding small pieces of geometry in key spots:

Aquarius – Ranked Jump added to the front side of each base

Streets – Ranked Jump added near Plaza Stairs

Recharge – Ranked Jump added ‘Bottom Glass’ Jump added in Turbine

Forbidden – Ranked Jump added to each base’s Platform



Watch the Spring Update Community Livestream embedded below to see these jumps in-game and learn more about other changes included in this update.

Item Placement Changes

Weapon and equipment spawns on various Ranked multiplayer maps have been updated to improve encounter balance.

Aquarius Active Camo has replaced Overshield at Top Middle. Threat Seeker replaced the Plasma Grenades on Hydro.

Emyprean The MA40 Assault Rifle and VK78 Commando Rifle have swapped locations. Plasma Pistol spawn moved to Alley. Repulsor spawn moved to Terminal. Overshield spawn moved to Underpass.

Forbidden The BR75 Battle Rifles have moved to the front of Bases. Thrust replaced the Threat seeker at Big Door.

Live Fire BR75 Battle Rifle spawn added to Turbine

Recharge The Shock Rifle has been placed on a power weapon pad to align with the properties of Solitude.

Solitude VK78 Commando Rifle has replaced Bandit at Bottom Mid. Added a BR75 Battle Rifle spawn to Blue Ramp.

Streets CQS48 Bulldog was replaced with a Mk50 Sidekick at Commercial District.



FORGE IMPROVEMENTS

New Generic Bomb Object

With the introduction of the Assault game mode, players can also add the bomb object to their Forge creations. When carried, the generic bomb object acts similarly to the Oddball:

The bomb cannot be thrown.

Pressing the fire button performs a melee strike.

The generic bomb object is heavier than the Oddball; it is much harder to move with physics impulses such as explosions and Gravity Hammers.

The generic bomb object can be referenced in node graph scripts so that its use extends beyond the Assault game mode. To support this, two new scripting nodes have been added to Forge: Pickup Generic Bomb Object and Drop Generic Bomb Object.

Navigation Marker Visibility Scripting

Over ten new scripting nodes have been added to allow for greater customization of navigation marker behavior:

Adjust nav marker visibility based on a player’s line of sight: Set Line of Sight to Player Visibility Remove Line of Sight to Player Visibility Negate Line of Sight To Player Filter Set Line of Sight to Object Center Filter Remove Line of Sight to Object Center Filter Negate Line of Sight to Object Center Filter

Adjust nav marker visibility based on whether a player is sprinting: Set Sprinted Visibility Remove Sprinted Visibility

Adjust nav marker visibility based on whether a player is taking damage: Set Took Damage Visibility Remove Took Damage Visibility

Adjust nav marker visibility based on whether it is offscreen for a team of players: Set Team Offscreen Visibility Remove Team Offscreen Visibility

Adjust nav marker visibility based on any filter type: Set Visibility Filter Type



New Object Scripting Nodes

Several scripting nodes have been added to improve Forge creators’ experience when designing game modes and maps around specific objects:

Make player source of damage for Object damage dealt: New Damage Source Object pin added to Damage Object node

Configure Generic Objective Objects interactions with Kill Zones nodes: Objects: Register Object for Kill Volume Events Events: On Registered Object Entered Kill Volume Events: On Registered Object Exited Kill Volume

Configure Object’s physics mode within the game between, Fixed, Normal, and Zero-Gravity node: Set Object Physics Mode

Configure which team an Object belongs to node: Set Object Team



Balance Changes

Aside from the introduction of the Fuel Rod SPNKr to the Halo Infinite Multiplayer sandbox, this update contains nine balance changes. All balance changes included in this update only apply to Halo Infinite Multiplayer, not the Halo Infinite Campaign.

MA40 Assault Rifle

The MA40 Assault Rifle’s first few shots are now more accurate. To balance this out, its maximum bloom during sustained fire is now larger and it no longer deals bonus damage its projectiles hit an enemy’s head. Additionally, the MA40 Assault Rifle’s starting ammo count has been reduced in Ranked game modes.

Heatwave

The Heatwave now fires slower and, when set to a vertical fire orientation, its projectiles now fan outward rather than firing straight ahead.

Shock Rifle

The Shock Rifle’s aim magnetism range has been decreased and auto-aim angles have been reduced.

Disruptor

The Disruptor will take longer to have its bloom reset and have increased error angles, resulting in less impact on smaller targets at range. Additionally, the Disruptor’s starting ammo count has been reduced in Ranked game modes.

Stalker Rifle

The Stalker Rifle’s rate-of-fire has been decreased.

CQS48 Bulldog

The CQS48 Bulldog’s rate-of-fire has been decreased, and it no longer deals bonus damage if its projectiles hit an enemy’s head.

Frag Grenades

The “bounciness” of Frag grenades has been increased.

Grenade Cast Time

The time it takes for a player to throw a grenade has been increased to better align with previous Halo titles.

Strafe Acceleration

Strafe acceleration values are being updated to improve the feel of gameplay engagements and better align with previous Halo titles.

Resolved Issues and Bug Fixes

Many improvements come from Halo Insider and Halo Support tickets submitted by our community. Thank you for participating and please keep submitting tickets!

Halo Support tickets help the team here at Halo Studios understand what issues you would like to see addressed in future Halo Infinite updates. The development team is actively working on a variety of game updates and improvements based on both player feedback and bug report tickets.

If you experience a crash in Halo Infinite, please include as much of the following information as possible:

Step-by-step instructions on what caused the crash. The more specific, the better!

Attach an up-to-date DxDiagfile. To create a DxDiagfile, type “dxdiag” into the Start menu’s search bar, press the Enter key, then click “Save All Information” when the DirectX Diagnostic Tool pops up.

Include the Problem Report from the Control Panel app. To find this, open the Control Panel and enter “problem reports” in the search bar. Click “View all problem reports” then locate the recent Halo Infinite report. Double click on this Halo Infinite entry then use the “Copy to clipboard” button near the bottom of the window. Finally, paste this text into your ticket’s comments.

Global

Improved stability for Halo Infinite on both Xbox consoles and PC.

PC

Improved error pop-up messaging when launching Halo Infinite with an unsupported GPU. For more information on recommended PC specifications, visit the PC Hardware Specs and Drivers for-Halo Infinite article.

Xbox

Improved the process for reconnecting to Halo Infinite services after the game has been suspended on an Xbox console.

Multiplayer

Gameplay

Match loading has been improved to reduce instances of players becoming stuck in looping match intro sequences.

Dropping a weapon by holding the Weapon Swap button now functions more consistently.

Improved stability during a match’s non-interactive introduction sequence.

Resolved a crash that could occur when some AI units fired the Ghost’s plasma cannons.

When playing on the map Absolution, Eagle team members no longer have a chance to spawn on the Cobra team’s side of the map.

Various changes have been implemented for the Survive the Undead game mode to improve performance on Xbox One consoles.

Visual

Eliminating an enemy player with the Quantum Translocator’s teleportation no longer shows the MA5K Avenger’s icon in the event feed.

Improved object collision to reduce instances of players seeing outside of the playable area on the map Courtyard.

Various Armor Cores have been updated to reduce instances of details popping into view when moving closer or further from them.

Customization

Equipping the Green Man Armor Coating on the Mark IV and Mark V[B] Armor Cores no longer results in unintended glowing sections of armor.

The belt on the Master Chief Mark VI Armor Kit has been adjusted to be symmetrical.

The correct materials are now used on the front and back of the Veteran SRS99 Weapon Model’s scope.

The Mk50 Sidekick’s trigger is now visible when viewing the Stocking Stuffer Weapon Model in the Weapon Bench menu.

The Cloud9, Faze Clan, Liberty Clad, and Zodiac River Vehicle Coatings now better reflect their icons when equipped to a vehicle.

The Calling Card attachment is now available on the Eclipse and Achilles helmets as intended.

The MK12T2 CBRN/Trailwatch helmet attachment is now available on the Mark VII helmet as intended.

The Rein Supreme helmet attachment is now available on the Spartanstein helmet as intended.

All compatible attachments have been restored to the Torchbearer helmet.

The Pretty Cool weapon charm now collides with weapons as expected in the Weapon Bench menu.

Details on the Monkey Paw gloves no longer appear to pop into view when moving closer or further from a player wearing them.

Details on the UTIL/Emersound Mark I shoulder pads no longer appear to pop into view when moving closer or further from a player wearing them.

Adjusted the SAP/OSPA and SAP/ELT shoulder pads to improve their appearance on the Mark IV Armor Core.

Custom Games

The default value for the “Score Per VIP Kill as VIP” option for the VIP game mode in both Custom Games and matchmaking playlists is now 1, not 0.

Players’ Spartans no longer disappear when zooming in with a scoped weapon while both Third Person Camera and Machinima Controls are enabled.

Forge

Edit Mode and Creation Tools