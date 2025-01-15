New Halo Game Could Reportedly Be Revealed in 2025

A new report tied to Xbox’s Halo series suggests that the next game in the franchise could be unveiled at some point later this year. In the wake of Halo Infinite launching in 2021, Halo as a whole has been lying relatively low. While developer Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) has continued to update Infinite and its multiplayer mode frequently, nothing else tied to the property has really come about. Fortunately, it sounds like this could be changing before 2025 comes to a close.

In a new report from Rebs Gaming, it has been claimed that Halo Studios is actively playtesting new Halo games at a frequent cadence internally. While this might not mean a lot to some studios, it’s said that playtests weren’t present at 343 during the creation of Halo Infinite, which means this is a pretty big change for the company behind Halo. It also suggests that the games that Halo Studios is currently working on are far enough along in development to be frequently playtested in the first place. Rebs Gaming notes that because this is the case, it could result in a new Halo title being unveiled at some pint in 2025.

Even if a new Halo game is revealed later this year, there’s no guarantee that this game will be a sequel to Halo Infinite. Within recent months, rumors have suggested that a remake of the original entry in the series, Halo: Combat Evolved, is currently in the works. This project would seemingly serve as the franchise’s first foray into Unreal Engine 5, which is the new engine that future Halo games are being developed within. After Halo Studios gains a better understanding of UE5 by working on this Halo remake, it would then seemingly transition its focus to a wholly new installment.

Elsewhere, other rumors have recently claimed that the Halo series will be making a jump to new platforms in the future. Specifically, it is rumored that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. If true, this would represent a monumental shift for Xbox and how it has operated with the Halo series in the past.

With so many rumors and reports tied to Halo circling, it seems like there's a good chance that something big will happen with the franchise in the months ahead.