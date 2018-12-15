‘Halo: Infinite’ Will Give Master Chief a New Look

Details have been pretty mum ever since Halo Infinite made its grand debut during E3 2018, and though we’ve gotten a look at the game itself and some interesting concept art, the bulk of what the title will center around seems to be still shrouded in mystery – at least until now.

In a recent stream over on Mixer, 343 sat down to talk a little bit more about what’s ahead in addition to talking about the E3 announcement trailer seen above. In the developer stream, Narrative Director Dan Chosich revealed that Halo Infinite’s iteration of Master Chief “is by far the coolest Master Chief we have ever done, or that anybody’s ever really done.”

Chosich also revealed that though it will be new, it won’t be totally unfamiliar. They will be combining inspiration for Chief from Halo 2 through Halo 5 to showcase something better, more improved. Of course this statement will have fans clamoring to rewatch the announcement video but don’t waste your time – he confirmed they haven’t even remotely teased his new look yet.

It makes sense that he would get an upgraded look, especially with what what 343’s Jeff Easterling said earlier this year during another Mixer live broadcast to discuss the future title. “It is Halo 6,” he forcefully iterated. “You should just consider it Halo 6. Don’t think of it as a weird prequel kind of thing. It’s the next story. It’s the next chapter in what is going on.”

He also mentioned that the studio is “making changes to how we approach things,” while also mentioning that the franchise and the company alike will be going in many unexpected directions.

Though it should have been fairly obvious that they wanted to continue the franchise’s narrative following the backlash, it has be been a few years since the previous installment. Halo 5: Guardians released back in 2015 to mixed reviews, and Halo 6 rumors have been ongoing since pretty much the fifth game went live. Pair that with the knowledge that all first party games are free for Xbox Game Pass members, it’s easy to see why fans are getting caught up in the excitement.

We still don’t have a release date yet and honestly? We probably won’t get one until Microsoft’s showcase at E3 next year. Still, it’s exciting to see the progress coming along! Excited to see what’s next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!