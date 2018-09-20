‘Halo Infinite’ Will Not Take the Loot Box Route

While we’re still a ways off from learning more about 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite, there is one thing that the team wanted to make perfectly clear — you won’t have to worry about loot boxes popping up in the game.

Loot boxes have become a hot topic in the game industry over the past year, particularly with what happened with Star Wars: Battlefront II leading up to its release. But Chris Lee, who serves as studio head FPS for 343, recently took to Twitter to put a fan’s mind at ease when it came to the possibility of loot boxes being in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fan noted, “I do genuinely have a lot of faith in 343 for Infinite. Will have a video out soon talking about why, but as unsurprising as this is it still hurts, a lot.”

Lee responded, “Keep the faith, it’s appreciated! We’re still working through final plans and will share more when we are ready, but I can definitely say that Halo Infinite will not include real-money loot boxes.” You can see the tweet below.

Keep the faith, it’s appreciated! We’re still working through final plans and will share more when we are ready, but I can definitely say that Halo Infinite will not include real-money loot boxes. — Chris Lee (@tefferlee) September 19, 2018

That’s not to say unlockable rewards won’t be in the game, but it appears that the team will not be taking the route of paying to win. Not that previous Halo games did anything like that, but it never hurts to have a little reassurance to keep the status quo, right?

And there’s always the possibility of microtransactions via cosmetic items, something we’ve seen along the lines of in the Call of Duty games. But, again, it’s too soon to tell, as Halo Infinite is still very well in the midst of development. In fact, we’re not likely to get any new details on the matter until probably around E3 2019, where Microsoft will possibly reveal the game for the Xbox One, or perhaps the next Xbox that it has planned.

For now, all we can do is wait and see what’s up with the return of Master Chief, not only in the world of Infinite, but also with the upcoming Showtime series that’s in the work. Expect 2019 to bring all the Halo news that folks can handle, hopefully.

Halo Infinite is currently in development, and currently has no release date.