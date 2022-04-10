Halo Infinite Announces Battle Pass and Progression Changes

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has announced a number of new battle pass and progression changes that will soon be coming to the free-to-play shooter. Since the launch of Infinite in late 2021, a number of fans have continued to have a lot of feedback about how the game needs to change in the future. Now, with Season 2 of Halo Infinite set to kick off in just a few short weeks, 343 has unveiled what will be altered in the near future.

In a new report that 343 published recently, it was detailed how Season 2 of Halo Infinite will be evolving the game. When it comes to the battle pass, in particular, 343 made clear that Season 2 will feature more customization options when compared to the title’s inaugural season. “For S2’s Battle Pass, we want to focus on improving the value we provide to the players on both the free and Premium tracks. To do so, the free Battle Pass will contain even more customization content than S1’s – including the Lone Wolves armor core early on the in the track” 343 said of these alterations.

The studio went on to also say that Challenges associated with the battle pass are also being tweaked so that players don’t find themselves seeing their progression halted on a routine basis. “We’ve been doing our best to address Challenges that end up being too situational, misconfigured, or confusing whenever feedback pops up around them. Please continue letting us know when specific ones don’t meet your expectations,” 343 said. “Lastly, as of this week, we’ve removed the Killjoy Challenges from all challenge decks, and you won’t be seeing it again anytime soon.”

It’s worth stressing that these are only some of the many tweaks that Season 2 of Halo Infinite will be getting. As for when S2 will actually begin, it’s set to go live on May 3rd across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

Are you hopeful that Season 2 of Halo Infinite will end up making the game that much better?