Halo Infinite Update Coming to Fix Big Team Battle Issues

If you’ve been playing Halo Infinite’s multiplayer experience since its launch late last year, you’ve most likely encountered an issue or two with the game’s Big Team Battle mode. Other players certainly have even if you haven’t, and those issues have persisted in various ways since November despite 343 Industries’ attempts to resolve them. For those who have indeed been encountering these problems, you can look forward to a fix coming soon that’ll hopefully address some of the “core issues” affecting the mode.

John Junyszek, the senior community manager at 343 Industries, shared the latest on the matter within the Halo Waypoint forums in a weekly update posted on January 28th. At the top of the list of points to be addressed was the status of the Big Team Battle mode with Junyszek saying that an update is getting ready to proceed to the certification process before it’s hopefully released to the public soon afterwards.

“Using the telemetry we received from the hotfix on January 19, we were able to make a new build with an update that we believe should address the core issue impacting the BTB playlist,” Junyszek said over in the forums. “The studio ran a successful playtest today and plans to send it off for certification on Monday. After it’s sent off, it will take some time to go through the certification process and to find out if it’s approved. Once it’s approved, we’ll begin preparing to release it to the public. Since there’s still a little more of the internal release process to go through, the earliest we’d expect this hotfix to land would be next Thursday, February 3.”

Big Team Battle aside, the same weekly update also reiterated that Behemoth Capture the Flag in the game’s ranked environment had been removed with context provided to explain that decision. In addition to the talks of playlists, the update also addressed the topic of bundles and other parts of the shop players have been asking about.

“We’ve seen the desire to have bundles, while making the individual items within it purchasable on their own,” Junyszek continued. “This is not something the Shop supports right now and we’re evaluating our overall presentation to see how we can better meet the needs and expectations. Through the rest of Season 1, our focus is to provide a better offering of individual items and bundles to help players get the customization they would like without having to buy larger bundles.”

The update with the Big Team Battle fixes will hopefully be released soon assuming it clears certification as expected.