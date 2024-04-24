Halo Infinite Is Drastically Buffing Classic Weapon in New Update

Halo Infinite is about to bring one of the franchise's oldest weapons back to relevancy. With the release of Infinite back in 2021, many fans were disappointed to see that the Plasma Pistol, which was first introduced in Halo: Combat Evolved, had been completely gutted. In previous entries, the Plasma Pistol was able to briefly shut down vehicles through the firing of a charged shot. Rather than continue to give the Plasma Pistol this ability, 343 Industries granted this EMP effect solely to the game's new weapons, the Disrupter and Shock Rifle. Now, after continued requests from fans, 343 has confirmed that it will be reverting this change soon.

Detailed in the latest Halo Infinite community live stream, those at 343 opened up about the changes that are on tap for the Plasma Pistol. As part of the new "Banished Honor" update that is rolling out on April 30, the Plasma Pistol is set to once again be able to temporarily disable vehicles and other machinery just as it has in nearly every other Halo title. This gives the gun much more utility in Halo Infinite's multiplayer, as the weapon was previously one of the weakest in the game.

"It's been one of the most common points of feedback since launch around the plasma pistol. We wanted to make sure it was feeling more effective, more loved, and has plenty of utility," said Halo's community manager John Junyszek in the stream about the changes on the horizon.

Obviously, this change to the Plasma Pistol isn't the only thing set to hit Halo Infinite in the coming days The game's Banished Honor update is set to bring about a ton of new content on the multiplayer side of Infinite which will be headlined by an additional battle pass that will be available at no cost. Beyond this, 343 is also adding new features to Forge and will introduce The Exchange, which is a storefront that will let players buy older cosmetics from Halo Infinite that have since disappeared.

Are you happy to see that 343 is finally making the Plasma Pistol more effective in Halo Infinite? And do you plan to dive into the game once the Banished Honor patch goes live? Be sure to let me know for yourself over on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Gamespot]