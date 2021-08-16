Halo Infinite Leak Reveals New Multiplayer Map

✖

A new leak associated with Halo Infinite has come about which gives us a new look at one of the multiplayer maps that should be appearing in the first-person shooter. While this map wasn't one that was playable in the recent technical test for the game that ran a couple of weeks back, it seems like there's a decent chance that we could see it appear in a future beta phase.

Thanks to an account known as @LeakyHalo which has been revealing a number of new looks at Halo Infinite on social media, an all-new multiplayer map from the game has now been revealed. According to data found within Halo Infinite's files, the map is said to be called Launch Site and seems to take place at some sort of depot. In typical Halo fashion, the location seems to be quite vast and is comprised of a number of indoor and outdoor venues in which players will be able to go at one another.

I got footage of that map with the saber. pic.twitter.com/EYnye4auPG — Halo MP Leaks (@LeakyHalo) August 13, 2021

Although developer 343 Industries has been revealing a number of new details related to Halo Infinite in recent months, one thing we still don't know for certain is how many multiplayer maps will be coming at launch. The studio has been clear that it plans to support Halo Infinite for years to come after it first releases, which means that this map total surely won't be static over the years.

At this moment, Halo Infinite still doesn't have a release date, but there's a decent chance that we could learn more next week during Xbox's new live stream taking place in proximity to Gamescom 2021. Until then, the only thing we continue to know is that the game is poised to launch this holiday season on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Does this new Halo Infinite map make you any more excited for the game's release later this year?