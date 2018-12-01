New ‘Halo Infinite’ Concept Art Revealed

Developer 343 Industries has revealed a brand-new piece of Halo Infinite concept art.

The new piece comes apart of a larger update on the the game’s official blog — Halo Waypoint — and unfortunately doesn’t come with any salient info. And if it looks familiar, that’s because it is concept art from the game’s E3 2018 announcement trailer.

More specifically, the concept art appears at the 1:44 mark of the aforementioned trailer, and is the capper right before it cuts to Master Chief. As you can see via the trailer below, the final trailer version is actually pretty similar to the concept art, though perhaps the latter gives off a more alien and ominous vibe than the former.

Like the concept art, details on Halo Infinite are sparse We know Master Chief is returning, but in terms of game details, that’s about all we know other than that it reportedly won’t have a battle-royale mode. As for development details, those are pretty scant too. We know the game is being made in the new Slipspace Engine. Beyond that, not much.

The only other tidbits known is that 343 Industries considers the game “Halo 6,” that it might feature VR support of some kind, and that 343 Industries doesn’t oppose returning to a “Mature” rating, after leaving it behind with Halo 5.

At the moment of writing this, there’s no word of a release date or even a release window. And it’s hard to imagine it’s releasing soon — as in, next year — since we’ve only seen one engine demo trailer to date and still have no clue what the game is even about. We know it’s taking the series in “new and unexpected directions,” but what that looks like in terms of gameplay and story, who knows.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox One and PC. There’s been no word of it being a cross-gen release, but if it doesn’t release next year, it may very well just be.

As for when we can expect to hear more about the game, I’m not sure. We likely won’t see or hear much until E3 2019, where the game will presumably be present in some fashion.