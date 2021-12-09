Next Halo Game Potentially Leaked

The next Halo game has potentially leaked. Halo Infinite just fully released this week via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. While Halo fans have had access to Halo Infinite multiplayer since last month, the campaign didn’t drop until yesterday. That said, while Halo Infinite is brand new and most Halo fans haven’t beaten it yet, it looks like the next game in the series may already be in the works. Previously, rumors have suggested that a new Halo game is currently in development, but it’s not the next mainline installment. Rather, the rumors claim a new spin-off game is in the works, and a new leak may reinforce these rumors.

Recently, Microsoft filed a trademark for Halo: The Endless. Unfortunately, the trademark itself doesn’t divulge what this actually is, however, it sounds like a new Halo game, or, in other words, the follow-up to Halo Infinite or the aforementioned spin-off game. Meanwhile, some have speculated this is actually Halo Infinite DLC, but it’s unclear why “Infinite” isn’t in the trademark if this is the case.

It’s also worth noting nothing may come of this trademark. To register and retain a trademark, you have to prove your intention to use it. In other words, Microsoft couldn’t get the trademark without proving it’s going to use it. And right now, it must be working on something called Halo: The Endless, but again, what this is, who knows. It’s even possible this isn’t a game. Halo is a multi-media franchise, so this could be a book or a movie or a TV show.

HALO: THE ENDLESS – Trademark Detailshttps://t.co/gMuFQPDM9S — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) December 9, 2021

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on or addressed this trademark and the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.